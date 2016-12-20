Expect FY18 earnings growth to be in double digits: Kotak MF

As markets prepare to enter 2017 battered and bruised from the events in the past two quarters, the volatility quotient is similar what was witnessed in January 2016. Donald Trump’s election victory, surgical strike across LoC and demonetisation have taken steam off the markets. The impact of demonetisation on business activity is yet to be assessed, which makes Kotak Mutual Fund believe in a hazy outlook for markets in the short-term.

The fund house, however, expects normalcy to return to corporate activity by end of March 2017, said CIO Harsha Updhayaya. While June and September quarters showed signs of an earnings pick-up, demonetisation has cast a shadow on the earnings growth potential, he said, adding that the corporate earnings should show some revival in second half of calendar year 2017.

Acknowledging that it is tough to comment on FY17 earnings growth for India Inc, Upadhyaya said businesses will see a double-digit earnings growth in FY18.

Overall, the fund house remains positive on the markets in medium to long term, he said.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Harsha Upadhyaya’s interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Latha: What does 2017 look like? Does it look like it will be a happy year for equities what kind of ballpark gains you will work it?



A: As far as 2017 is concerned, we are entering 2017 more or less similar to way we entered 2016. The short-term outlook continues to be hazy although for a different reason. However, the impact of demonetisation on the business activities at this point of time is still completely not known. So, we have to wait for that to evolve.



Our belief at this point of time is maybe by end of March quarter we will be seeing complete normalcy in terms of business activities. If that happens, I think the second half of 2017 calendar year should be much better. One you will have a lower base effect because of what has happened this year and also the corporate earnings should show some revival in the second half.



At this point of time, I would say the very short-term outlook for the market is probably range bound with little bit of negative bias. Over the medium to long term, we continue to remain very positive.



Sonia: You are saying you expect normalcy in business activities by the March quarter. Wanted to know your reading of the NBFC space because we have seen incremental pressure over there and disbursements have fallen quite a bit compared to what we saw in the months of October and November? Is this a good time to be buying any of these stocks -- the likes of Bajaj Finance, Bharat Financial Inclusions etc?



A: You need to be very stock specific in case of NBFCs. We all remember that this was one space where the valuations had gone through the roof in the recent past although there has been some correction in the last month-month and a half. Valuation in many cases are still at a very high level while at the broad macro level it brings down borrowing cost and hence the cost of funding should go down for even NBFCs. However, we need to evaluate each of those NBFCs separately.



The ones, which have more diversified book which have less cash collection as compared to rest of the market are the ones which will probably hold on well. Your point is right; the disbursement growth has been lack lustre for the last month to month and a half, so I think that will continue for some more time.



One should also be very careful with some of the NBFCs, which have large exposure to real estate or loan against property or loan against property given to small and medium enterprises. Some of these segments are likely to see a sluggish disbursement as well as could be in the worst case some credit issues as well.



Latha: Since I can’t see any big weightage of Tata stocks in your couple of funds, I assume I can ask this question to you as a neutral observer, do you think one can start buying in without fears of noise beating down these stocks now or would it be other way round that there will be more noise because Cyrus Mistry can now go to court?



A: We always evaluate the stocks based on their business fundamentals, their growth characteristics and their valuations. So to that extent at this point of time we are not looking at adding any more of some of the names that you mentioned to our portfolio. Whatever we hold currently will continue to remain in the portfolio. There seems to be some resolution at the operating company levels in terms of the conflicts that was going on.



However, there is certainly a battle, which will be there at the Tata Sons or to the Tata trust level. So, to that extent, while the operating companies may continue to carry out their day to day operations, some of the strategic decisions could still be at risk at this point of time. So, we need to watch the space going forward as well.



Sonia: I was just looking at your Select Focused Fund and your Opportunities fund and you have recently increased weightage in a lot of these cements stocks whether it is UltraTech Cement, Ramco Cements, even something like Shree Cement. We have been hearing that the demand environment is still very sluggish and there is pricing pressure, but you have still increased your holding, why is that?



A: No, that is incorrect. We have been holding overweight position on cement, but we have not added further to cements sector in the fall in the last one-one and a half months. Having said that we continue to remain very positive on the cement sector. Yes, short-term outlook is quite hazy; some of the construction activities have completely come to the stop so to that extent demand is affected.



However, our belief is going forward towards the Budget, there will be lot of government initiatives in terms of reviving construction because that is one large area where you can employee a lot of unskilled labour. If you believe that there has been some disruption in the informal economy and hence there could be some job losses then the government will obviously try to create some jobs through constructions. So that is one space where a lot of policies initiatives will be focused on.



Secondly, we also believe there could be some kind of an incentive for affordable housing in the rural areas. Given all this, we believe cement will come back in terms of demand growth maybe after this disruption for a quarter or two and hence we believe that is a positive stance that we need to continue holding in the portfolios.



Latha: How would you approach the demonetisation theme or how have you all been approaching? Which were the sectors you wound out of, which were the sectors you think the pain is short lived and you stay in and which are the sectors you are buying?



A: You can put them into three different buckets that is what we have done. The first bucket is where the impact is going to be for a longer period of time and hence that is a segment where most of the negatives would be there for a longer period of time. That bucket is real estate, luxury consumption and any lending that has gone into some of these sectors. So, that is where I think most of the negatives are there.



The second bucket is where demand is postponed today because consumers don’t have cash flows or they are trying to be conservative. However, that demand will come back at some point of time for example cement, automobiles etc it is mostly a postponement of demand that is a second bucket.



The third bucket is where the demand has got destroyed for now and it will not come back for example if somebody wanted to consume some food and he has not consumed that in the past, he is not going to buy twice that amount going forward in the next quarter. So, to that extent whatever is gone is destroyed.



So, these are the three different buckets that we are seeing in terms of the overall business. Anyways we are not in first bucket which is the most affected of the three.



The other two, we believe the demand will come back at some point of time. So, at this point of time what is not known is how long the entire issue is going to continue and how long we have to wait to see signs of demand revival. So, that is where at this point of time our belief is maybe it will go on till end of March quarter beyond that I think there should be a normal business conditions.



Latha: How much have you trimmed your earnings forecast for this year?



A: This year’s earnings we don’t have clue about, things were turning out better for corporate earnings growth. We have seen sustained improvement in June quarters as well as in September quarters. At that point of time the belief was second half is going to be even better. However, at this point of time we are clue less in terms of how the earnings is going to shape up at least in the very short-term. Our hope is financial year 2018 will still be double digit earnings growth and that is where I think money can still be made in equities.



Sonia: What are you expectations from the Budget this time because there is a lot of talk about waiver of farm loans etc that could even be given before the Budget, but what are your own expectations from a market perspective on what the Budget could throw up this time?



A: Three-four areas where government probably will continue to focus would be one obviously something to do with rural economy. We have seen good monsoons last time and that tailwind should revive most of the consumption there once the cash flows come back. So, there could be some more momentum that will be given by the government in terms of additional money flowing into rural economy. There will be lot of projects in agricultural and irrigation areas. We also expect incentives for affordable housing in rural areas.



We have also heard some of the ministers speaking about possibility of tax rate cuts for salaried individuals or individuals, which means that the urban consumption can also get a leg up if that were to happen.



Finally, to create more jobs, they will have to continue to look for construction and infrastructure in a big way. That is another area where a lot of government focus will be there. So, these are some of the areas where finally construction consumption revival will be focused on. Hence, all the allied industries should see revival in demand as well.