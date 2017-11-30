NSE group firm launches Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index

NSE group firm India Index Services and Products Ltd (IISL) today launched the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index, which will track the performance of 100 large-cap and 150 mid-cap companies listed on the exchange.

"Nifty LargeMidcap 250 is a well-diversified index with equal aggregate weight to large and midcap stocks ensuring balanced exposure to both the segments.

"The Index represents the investable universe of stocks for funds that invest in both large and mid-cap categories and is thus expected to strongly appeal to the investment community as an ideal benchmark for such funds," IISL CEO Mukesh Agarwal said in a statement.

The base date for the index is April 1, 2005 and base value is 1,000. The index composition is reconstituted on a semi-annual basis.

All Nifty indices follow a well-defined, market relevant and rules-based framework that helps IISL provide transparent, replicable and market representative indices, the statement added.