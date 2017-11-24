App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsMarkets
Nov 24, 2017 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves rise by $240.4 mn to USD 399.53 bn

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 220.4 million to USD 375.096 billion, the data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 240.4 million to USD 399.533 billion in the week to November 17, helped by an increase in foreign currency assets, the weekly data from the Reserve Rank showed today.

In the previous week, the reserves had risen by USD 554.2 million to USD 399.293 billion.

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 220.4 million to USD 375.096 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

The gold reserves remained unchanged at USD 20.666 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose by USD 7.9 million to USD 1.497 billion.

The country's reserve position with the Fund increased by USD 12.1 million to USD 2.273 billion, the apex bank said.

tags #Market news

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.