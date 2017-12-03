App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsMarkets
Dec 03, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Fatal Attraction': Investment adviser faces Sebi ire

Taking serious note of the individual violating its directions issued more than eight years ago, the watchdog has penalised Anirudh Sethi for Rs 25 lakh.

Luring gullible investors to 'Fatal Attraction', a subscription-based stock market service, has landed an investment adviser in the cross hairs of Sebi for repeat violations, reports PTI. Taking serious note of the individual violating its directions issued more than eight years ago, the watchdog has penalised Anirudh Sethi for Rs 25 lakh.

Right from putting out catchy captions to sensation creating tweets, the person getting into "manipulative techniques using social media is a serious cause of concern in the interest of the markets and its investors", it said.

In its 25-page order, Sebi observed that Sethi, through the website 'www.anirudhsethireport.com', is providing subscription based services to general investors under the name 'Fatal Attraction'. These include providing technical analysis on stocks, futures/options, commodities, and currencies. 'Whoever wins World Cup, our subscribers will ever be winners' are among the catchy captions used by Sethi on social media to attract investors, according to the order.

While penalising SethiSebi's Adjudicating Officer K Saravanan said activities undertaken by the former seriously compromise the regulatory framework and are detrimental to the investor interests. Despite "repeated directions" to refrain from such activities, Sethi failed to comply and such defiance displayed towards regulatory directions cannot be viewed lightly, Saravanan said in the order.

related news

On his site as well as tweets on 'anirudhsethi71', he did not disclose all the sources on the basis of which such articles are published, noted the markets regulator. "Sethi had committed vide his declaration cum undertaking dated March 12, 2007 that he will restrict his article to technical analysis and give recommendations only on the basis of published corporate information available in the public domain at the time the article is published and reveal the source in the article.

"I observe from the tweets that Noticee has not cited reference to any published corporate information while giving his recommendations," the order said. Back in January 2007, the same individual was asked to "cease and desist" from giving investment advice to clients that violates Sebi norms pertaining to fraudulent and unfair trade practices.

The directions were confirmed by the regulator in July 2009. "After taking into consideration all the facts and circumstances of the case, I impose a penalty of Rs 25,00,000... on Anirudh Sethi, which will be commensurate with the violations committed by him," Saravanan said in the order, dated November 30.

tags #Market #Market news

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.