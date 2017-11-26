D-St likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday as S&P keeps India rating unchanged

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rose a little over 1 percent for the week ended November 24 but the coming week is likely to remain volatile.

The global rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) kept its rating unchanged at ‘BBB-’ could cause a knee-jerk reaction on D-St but unlikely to change sentiments, suggest experts.

The Nifty50 consolidated for almost 4 days before breaking out on the last trading day of the week (Friday) largely on expectations that S&P would follow Moody’s action and upgrade India’s sovereign debt rating.

A status-quo rating might not go down well among market participants on D-Street when the trading resumes on Monday. The market could see a knee-jerk reaction at best but the larger trend on the upside is still intact as global cues remain strong.

Declining to follow Moody's recent India rating upgrade, Standard & Poor's on Friday kept its sovereign rating for the country unchanged at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-minus' citing high government debt and low-income levels.

The government, which had expected an upgrade following Moody's last week giving India the highest rating since 1988, termed the move as "unfair", calling S&P a "conservative" rating agency which has decided to play "cautious".

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange closed 2.5 points lower on Saturday at 10,420 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market on Monday.

“Market on Monday could open slightly negative but would soon rebound to opening levels and thereafter just drag along as these are correction times till year end,” Jimeet Modi, CEO at Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

He further added that no investor takes country rating as a parameter to evaluate whether to buy or sell a company just on that basis, therefore there is no point to take such ratings (upgrade or downgrade) seriously.

“There are a million such factors that simultaneously exert their pressure, but market ignores a ton of them and focuses on only a few to take an informed decision. It’s like one fund is selling company A and other is buying, so what does this hint? Nothing,” said Modi.

S&P Global Ratings changed the outlook for India to "stable" from "negative" back in the year 2014. The country's 'BBB-minus' rating reflects its strong GDP growth, sound external profile and improving monetary credibility, it said.

But sizable fiscal deficits, a high net general government debt burden and low per capita income detract from the sovereign's credit profile, it said in a statement. However, some experts find the rationale given by the global rating agency as baseless.

“The argument given by S&P that India has low per capita income which is acting as detractor from the sovereign rating upgrade, is fallacious as Indonesia which was upgraded seven times between 2002 and 2011 had a low per-capita GDP of $1,066 in 2003 when its credit rating was upgraded and India’s GDP per capita is now $1,709.4,” Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI told Moneycontrol.

“Given the fact that the Government is on the path of fiscal consolidation and serious about resolution of the bank asset quality problem through the Insolvency Code, a positive rating action seems most likely in 2018,” he said.

Technical Outlook:

The Nifty50 consolidated for the most part of the last week before experiencing breakout on Friday. The index has to now trade above 10300 to keep the bullish momentum going. It did pick up momentum on expectations of a rating upgrade by S&P but that too fell flat.

The index could see some volatility in the coming week amid November month’s F&O expiry. The index made a strong bull candle on the daily candlestick charts on Friday and now a close above 10,411 could push the index towards 10,450-10490 this coming week.

“In terms of intraday activity, Friday was the only day when we saw some action in the market as rising hopes over Standard and Poor’s (S&P) rating (for India) boosted traders’ sentiments,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“But, the kind of buying momentum ideally should have been witnessed after a breakout was clearly lacking. Hence, we need to relook the situation and will have to revise the upper range a bit,” he said.

If we look at the hourly chart, we can observe Nifty facing a resistance on concluding day precisely at the 78.6% retracement level (10405) of the recent down move. Hence, the bullish momentum can be witnessed only above this mentioned resistance of 10405.

Chavan added that level of 10350 – 10307 would now be seen as a key support zone for the index. The coming week being the expiry one, the first half would be very important for our market as we expect some volatility to pick up and hence, we may see some clear moves thereafter.