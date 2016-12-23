Wont get fresh upward triggers in market till Jan: Dipan Mehta

Dec 23, 2016, 04.41 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The Nifty has clearly rejected the 8,000-mark and may only move lower from here in the short-term, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. He suggests going short with a target of 7,930 on the index.
