Wont get fresh upward triggers in market till Jan: Dipan Mehta

No fresh upward triggers are likely in the market till January 2017, says Dipan Mehta, Member of BSE and NSE. Investors have been waiting for demonetisation to completely play out and the liquidity to come back in, says Mehta. This is the reason for low volumes in trade.He expects the liquidity to be back in market right before the earnings season begins.The Nifty has clearly rejected the 8,000 mark and may only move lower from here in the short-term, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. He suggests going short with a target of 7,930 on the index.The market gained today after several days of declines. While Sensex gained 61 points closing at 26,040, Nifty closed at 7,985 rising 6 points.