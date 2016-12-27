Too early to call bottom; wait for Nifty to reach 8100: Gujral

Market expert Ashwani Gujral said that before the market reaches 8100 it will be too early to say that it has touched a bottom.
Dec 27, 2016, 04.56 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Too early to call bottom; wait for Nifty to reach 8100: Gujral

Market expert Ashwani Gujral said that before the market reaches 8100 it will be too early to say that it has touched a bottom.

Too early to call bottom; wait for Nifty to reach 8100: Gujral

Market expert Ashwani Gujral said that before the market reaches 8100 it will be too early to say that it has touched a bottom.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

After yesterday's sell-off the Indian equity market saw an equally strong buying in today's trading session.

Nifty was up 124 points and closed at 8032 while Sensex closed at 26213, up 406 points.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com said that such a strong pullback should be followed by a fall-off, and as long as  8000 is held on Nifty, the market is in for a stronger pullback which can possibly climb to 8100-8125 levels.

Market expert Ashwani Gujral said that before the market reaches 8100 it will be too early to say that it has touched a bottom.

Watch video for more.

Tags  Nifty Sensex Mitesh Thacker Ashwani Gujral
Too early to call bottom; wait for Nifty to reach 8100: Gujral

