Too early to call bottom; wait for Nifty to reach 8100: Gujral

Dec 27, 2016, 04.56 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Market expert Ashwani Gujral said that before the market reaches 8100 it will be too early to say that it has touched a bottom.
Nifty was up 124 points and closed at 8032 while Sensex closed at 26213, up 406 points.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com said that such a strong pullback should be followed by a fall-off, and as long as 8000 is held on Nifty, the market is in for a stronger pullback which can possibly climb to 8100-8125 levels.
