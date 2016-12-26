Dec 26, 2016, 07.37 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday clarified that there is no plan to impose long-term capital gains tax on securities investments. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian says that if there is long-term capital gain tax then that should not be along with the securities transaction tax (STT).
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Tax woes add to mkt worries but weakness to end soon: SP Tulsian
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday clarified that there is no plan to impose long-term capital gains tax on securities investments. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian says that if there is long-term capital gain tax then that should not be along with the securities transaction tax (STT).
SP Tulsian (more)
CEO, sptulsian.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO
Latha: Is it possible that the result season may not be as bad as the markets feared. Obviously people are going to report lower sales than what people were estimating before demonetisation but is there a scope for the shock being less shocking?
A: Firstly even if you bank on the Q3 number that they are not seen to be as bad which I have been saying that it will not be seen as bad. Still those results will get to be seen maybe by third week of January, maybe after January 20 because except for IT companies none of the companies really announces the results and maybe with the Budget now scheduled for February 1 many of the even bigger companies will postpone their Q3 numbers post budget because you have sufficient time to declare the numbers.
As for the performance of each company, maybe those who are into the export oriented or maybe the natural resources type of company they are not going to get anyway affected. On the contrary the results of those companies are seen to be quite good. Maybe the kind of results where we have been having apprehension are all maybe automobiles and the NBFC kind of stocks and the negative expectation of the bad Q3 numbers have largely got factored in. That is what I would say that the key triggers for the markets to get bottomed out is on the expiry day because the kind of long built up which we have been seeing the main culprit being Bharat Financials .
If you see that the selling scene from the FII along with the long liquidations which we have been seeing, these positions happening will all get squared off or all will come to the sanity by the end of the expiry. So, that is what my thesis is that yes, maybe with expiry you will be seeing that the market getting bottomed out and from Friday for January series things will start looking up.
Latha: Your extraordinarily well performing recommendations Jayant Agro , Thirumalai , Borosil Glass , Bhageria , do you think people should continue with these purchases? Are some of them expensive at current levels, what is your advice?
A: A while back I have said that those who are into the export I don't think that any companies are likely to get affected. The two companies which you have mentioned, one is the Bhageria Industries and second is the Jayant Agro both are into exports. Bhageria makes Vinyl Sulphone - again the pollution control norms are getting tighter for the Chinese manufacturers there where the units are getting closed. Same thing is for Jayant Agro - castor oil and castor derivatives where they have a long term tie up with a French company as well as two Japanese companies where more than 60 percent of that gets exported and having varied application.
So, I won't be worried on that but post our recommendation maybe Bhageria has risen by about 200-400 percent in this calendar year. Same thing has happened with Jayant Agro. Even at the current price when it is down, it has risen by more than 100 percent in the last 6 months or so.
Coming specifically on the other stocks like Borosil Glass, that seems to be quite expensive now and maybe the low floating stock or low volume is keeping it moving on. So, maybe will advise profit booking.
Coming on Thirumalai Chemical, again you don't have much of export of Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride but still I continue to have my positive bias continuing on that company also but profit booking will not be a bad idea to go with Thirumalai Chemical.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Nilesh Shetty of Quantum AMC
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Udayan Mukherjee said that t
The company is not worried over formation of SIT f
In an interview with CNBC-TV18 Deepak Kesarkar, Mi