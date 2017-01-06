Jan 06, 2017, 07.52 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Increasing worries over the impact of US H1B visa changes on Indian IT companies kept stocks in the sector under pressure in today's trade. Dipan Mehta, member of BSE & NSE, says it is a 'sell at every rise' for the IT stocks.
Steer clear of IT stocks, sell at every rise: Experts
Dipan Mehta (more)
Member, BSE & NSE | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO
