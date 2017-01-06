Steer clear of IT stocks, sell at every rise: Experts

Jan 06, 2017, 07.52 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Increasing worries over the impact of US H1B visa changes on Indian IT companies kept stocks in the sector under pressure in today's trade. Dipan Mehta, member of BSE & NSE, says it is a 'sell at every rise' for the IT stocks.

Dipan Mehta (more)

Member, BSE & NSE | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

It was a choppy day for the market and it ended below 8,250 level. NBFCs was under pressure and IT stocks took a beating on increasing worries the likely revisions in US H-1B visas would hamper business of Indian IT companies.

On whether investors should continue to trade in IT stocks, Dipan Mehta, who is a member of BSE and NSE, said it is a 'sell at every rise'. He said the dynamics have changed and growth will be scarce.

Concurring with Mehta, Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind.in said Donald Trump's take on H-1B visas and immigration laws is creating a lot of uncertainties for the IT sector.

Tags  market IT stocks Donald Trump H1B visa immigration laws American jobs US Deepak Shenoy Dipan Mehta IT
Steer clear of IT stocks, sell at every rise: Experts

