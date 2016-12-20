Sideways trade seen near-term; pick quality stocks only: Experts

Markets are possibly in the wait-and-watch mode following demonetisation and a resultant earnings downgrade, says Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Dec 20, 2016, 04.39 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sideways trade seen near-term; pick quality stocks only: Experts

Markets are possibly in the wait-and-watch mode following demonetisation and a resultant earnings downgrade, says Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Sideways trade seen near-term; pick quality stocks only: Experts

Markets are possibly in the wait-and-watch mode following demonetisation and a resultant earnings downgrade, says Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Dilip Bhat (more)

Joint MD, Prabhudas Lilladher | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Market experts do not see any untoward movement in the indices over the next few days as the holiday mood sets in and volumes dip. Markets are possibly in the wait-and-watch mode following demonetisation and a resultant earnings downgrade, says Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher.

After a quiet trading day the market ended with marginal losses today. 

Uncertainties on the international front like US President Elect Trump's policies and apprehension on timeline for resurgence of liquidity here could keep the markets dull, experts say. 

Bhat, however, feels one can invest in some quality stocks if it is from a longer term perspective of 1.5-2.0 years.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com says a stiff resistance is seen for the Bank Nifty around 18,200 levels. One can start selling into bank stocks are the index nears this level.

Watch video for more...
Tags  market Nifty Bank Nifty Sensex index demonetisation
Sideways trade seen near-term; pick quality stocks only: Experts

