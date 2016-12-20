Dec 20, 2016, 04.39 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Markets are possibly in the wait-and-watch mode following demonetisation and a resultant earnings downgrade, says Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Sideways trade seen near-term; pick quality stocks only: Experts
Dilip Bhat (more)
Joint MD, Prabhudas Lilladher | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO