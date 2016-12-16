See mini bear market; time correction to last 6-8 months: IL&FS

Veteran market expert Vibhav Kapoor, Director, IL&FS believes the Indian equity market is likely to see a mini bear market which could possibly last for 6-8 months. Usually corrections in a bull market last for 3 months or so, he says.

The market could correct 5-6 percent from the current levels due to a lot of uncertainties both domestically and globally, says Kapoor.

It would be more of a time correction than a price correction, he adds.

However, Budget would be the only light in the darkness, especially with the government focused on getting the industries back on track post the demonetisation impact. So, Budget could maybe arrest the 5-6 percent downside and take the Nifty back to the levels of maybe 8100-8200 or 8300 but unless it crosses 8500 the uptrend is unlikely to resume, believes Kapoor.

He is a bit more worried about the global situation because history suggests whenever interest rates in the US have been higher and dollar has strengthened, global investors have preferred the US and Japanese market but have stayed away from emerging markets.

According to him, the best place to hide is in cash. Although pharma and IT look reasonably valued, within pharma one needs to be very stock specific because the sector is not completely out of woods yet. IT too will likely gain on back of a stronger dollar.



Below is the transcript of Vibhav Kapoor’s interview to Sonia Shenoy and Latha Venkatesh on CNBC-TV18.



Sonia: It is the fag end of the year, so I am guessing a lot of people have gone on leave. There seems to be no interest in the market at least up until now. Once the new year begins, which way do you think the winds will blow?



A: We are still in a downtrend. There is so much of uncertainty, domestically in terms of what the earnings are going to be. Nobody even knows at all and how long this is going to last. And then, you have the global picture where emerging markets are definitely suffering and going to continue to suffer for some more time given the trajectory of interest rates in the US and the trajectory of the dollar. So, I think there is still some more downside and some more pain left.



Latha: What is the reasonable downside for us you think?



A: I would think about 5-6 percent from current levels. And then one would have to review after that. The danger I feel that if these things keep on prolonging, both domestically as well as globally, we may not be entering into a mini bear market. I do not know, but there is a possibility.



Latha: Are you picking up anything? As it is, stocks have fallen a goodish bit from recent highs. At least from November 8 levels? Is there anything that is already looking interesting and fallen only because of what may be a temporary dislocation in the economy?



A: If you take very long-term view, yes, there are probably lots of stocks one can buy. But the problem is that you just do not know. It is not how long, etc. That is one part of it. But, we do not know what sort of earnings per share (EPS) is going to get hit forward one quarter, two quarters. Hard to value at this point of time unless you take a 2-3 years view which is different.



Latha: Are you not convinced it is a two-quarter problem? You think it is going to be longer?



A: No, I am convinced. I think it is a quarter problem, not more than that. But how much of that impact is going to be there, we do not know, one. And secondly, as I was going to say, you have on top of this, this global situation which I have been saying earlier also is probably equally or even more important than the domestic issue because as you rightly said, domestic issue is most likely just a two quarter problem and things should sort out after that. But the global situation can last longer. We have seen earlier years when US interest rates go up and the dollar becomes stronger, things in emerging markets have remained bad for quite long periods of time. And this time around, this is coming out exactly like what I anticipated and said earlier that with the positives which are brewing in the US markets, the only place for global investors to invest right now is the US market and maybe Japan because of the yen depreciation. And the emerging markets are going to get sidelined, we do not know for how long.



Sonia: The pocket that has gotten hit the hardest this year is the pharmaceuticals space. A lot of these heavy weight stocks, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceuticals are down 25 percent in 2016. Do you think things are going to be equally bad in 2017 because of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues? Or do you find any opportunity here?



A: Again, we had said, quite sometime back, in fact for the last year or so, we have been underweight and not very positive on both pharmaceuticals and IT for different reasons. For pharmaceuticals of course, one was that valuations had gone up too high in the 3-4 years preceding this. And then of course, the FDA problem which came. So, now stocks are looking a little bit more reasonably valued. But really, you need to watch this FDA problem. But then it is a company to company. Pharmaceuticals is more of a company to company industry. You cannot club all of them together and you have to look at each of them separately. But yes, maybe things could be a little better from here.



Latha: So, what is the place to hide? Inside a Maruti car?



A: I think cash is the best place to hide right now.



Latha: Cash that is legal tender, of course, I take your point. But, what might lead the downside? You said 5 percent, which is the most vulnerable side? Is it financials by any chance?



A: Yes, I think it is almost everything. Financials, automobiles, maybe the commodity trade may reverse for some time, so they could fall from here. The only sector probably which might temporarily do a little better could be IT because the rupee is depreciating a little bit and IT has fallen a lot. Although the medium-term for IT is still very obscure and not all that bright, but in the short-term maybe that can outperform a little bit.



Sonia: You briefly said a while back that we could be staring at the possibility of a mini bear market. What did you mean by that? Is it like a market where you see a lot of time correction? A prolonged period of no growth at all or are we staring at a big price correction in the first half of the year?



A: No, I do not think we are staring at a very big price correction, even if it turns out to be a mini bear market. So, in that case, instead of 5 percent, maybe by the time the markets bottom out, you could see a 10 percent fall from here, not more than that. But in terms of time, it could prolong because normally a correction in a bull market should not last more than three months. We have already been more than three months into this correction. But if it turns out to be a mini bear market type of thing, it could go on for maybe 6-8 months. So, it will be more time rather than price.



Latha: We will also be staring at the Budget on February 1 and markets usually have a way of beginning to hope. Will not that arrest the downtrend? And in any case, what are you working with as a Budget hope?



A: That is one positive light which is there in the future. Given what has happened with the demonetisation slowdown, etc. the Budget is going to be really very positive. The government is really keen to see to it that a lot of these temporary reverses in the industry sector are reversed. A lot of them can be done through the Budget hopefully. So, that is definitely going to be very positive. But the point is that let us say that the market has gone down by another 5 percent before the Budget, say to 7,600-7,700, and then a good Budget can again push it back to 8,100-8,300. But the resumption of proper bull-market will not happen till the market crosses something like 8,500. And that is where the difficulty arises.