See earnings growing near 0% in FY17; like cement, auto: Enam

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sridhar Sivaram, Investment Director at Enam Holdings, said that the CBDT circular regarding tax norms for FIIs is absurd. “I don’t think the government understands the CBDT’s circular.” While the FIIs were never against paying taxes, the clarity around procedures and the amount involved are a big concerns, he said.

Certain tax changes could hamper foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued clarification on applicability of indirect transfer provisions. Under the indirect transfer provisions contained in Section 9 (1Xi) of the Income Tax Act, all income arising from any asset or source of income in India or through the transfer of a capital asset situated in India, shall be deemed to accrue or arise in India.



FIIs have been net sellers in India. In dollar terms India hasn’t given much higher returns thatn other EMs. The ten year returns in MSCI are about 1 percent, Sivaram said.

The markets are resilient. Domestic inflows have been supporting the market. It may continue because SIPs have been giving Rs 4000-5000 crore a month. He warned that he isn’t sure whether DIIs would be able to withstand massive FIIs selloffs because of tax irritants.

It would be better if the government takes a pause for a year, and gives sops and stimulates the economy. Most economists may not see it like this but it will help stimulate the economy, he said, adding that government’s asset sale has been slow to take off.

He believes earnings growth will be near 0 percent in FY17. “In FY18, to me, it looks like maybe we will get 10-12 percent earnings growth. Earnings numbers for markets were always stretched. It looks difficult whether they can be met.”

Auto sector will make a recovery, he said, adding that he is not so bearish on cement either. IT doesn’t excite him.



Anuj: 2017, is it more of 2016 you think if you are looking at the crystal ball or do you think we will have a trend in place?



A: Crystal ball is looking hazier than before. I think the first six months are going to be very difficult to predict because none of us has seen events like this. We are just seeing early signs of the impact of demonetisation. I think in the medium term, this should be a positive impact but how deep is the cut in the short term is very difficult to gauge right now. So, I would rather not look at the crystal ball at all and just look at companies, earnings, and on-the-ground reports.



Latha: I wanted to ask you primarily about the tax issues. We have a few of them clouding us. The Mauritius Treaty was finalised, but there is that piece which says that the general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR) can prevail over that limitation of benefit clauses in these treaties. Basically meaning that if we think something is anti-avoidance, even if it is protected by the treaty, we can go after them and tax them capital gains. Likewise, that CBDT circular of 19 questions and answers seem to give the impression that what was supposed to be a Vodafone transfer of property tax is now likely even for foreign institutional investors (FIIs), portfolios. So, will the FIIs come back after their holidays and get into accelerated selling?



A: In my view, the CBDT circular is the most scary part. The Mauritius, the Singapore Treaty, I think most people have sort of built it their business models now that you have to pay tax. I have been with an FII for 20 years and I don’t think paying tax is an issue. I think the clarity of the procedures and the amount that you have to pay is the bigger concern for FIIs. So, if I go back to the CBDT circular, this is so scary that the fund pays tax in India, the investor sitting in the US because he is redeeming his units, also has to pay tax in India which is so strange. On top of that, if I am a US fund, I have to anyway pay tax in the US. So, US will claim that you have to pay tax to me anyway irrespective of what India says. So, the same sale could be taxed thrice. It is really absurd.



To me, I don’t think that the government really understands what CBDT has issued and I think fortunately or unfortunately, a lot of FIIs are currently just coming back from their holiday and as they realise the gravity of this situation and the fact that they have given examples for each of them, so they have given if you are a close ended fund, you have to pay like this. There are only three or four close ended funds like Aberdeen has one, Morgan Stanley has one, so they have actually gone and given examples for everything. Feeder fund, you have given example, and many funds get affected.



Some market experts have written that only smaller funds get affected; I can tell you from my experience at Morgan Stanley that Morgan Stanley funds also get affected. The onus of paying the tax is on the fund and not the investor. It is so absurd and crazy and I don’t think the government has understood the gravity of the CBDT circular. In my view, this is the scariest circular that I have seen. Even the minimum alternate tax (MAT) was not as scary.



Sonia: This is a discussion that we had last week when the whole issue came to the fore but, what do you think the impact would be on the FII flows because FIIs have not come back to work in full form, do you see a big FII pullout? We have already seen a lot of that take place in 2016 already.



A: I think this will have a impact on FIIs because if I am an FII and every now and then I keep getting these scares on tax, let us face it, if you take the 10 year returns for India, MSCI 10 year returns, our returns are 1-1.5 percent -- this is dollar term and if you take the last one or five years, they have been less 3-4 percent. So, it is not as if India has been returning substantially higher than the emerging market itself and with all this, we have this tax scares every now and then. I think every two to three years we get some tax scare or the other.



So, I don’t think FIIs have an issue paying tax; as I said before, it’s the clarity of the taxation policy which is more important. Every now and then we get some new circular or something which is ambiguous which keeps irritating FIIs even though they have been the most loyal investors. If you see from 1994, baring two years, FIIs have invested, given positive investments to India every year, yet they are treated as if they are the ones -- hot money, they are going to take the money out.



Transcript to follow...