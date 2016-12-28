See at least 200 cos showing growth; recovery on: Motilal Oswal

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Raamdeo Agrawal, Joint MD at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the new year will be starting slow for earnings in the wake of the demonetisation.

Although the pain still exists from government’s move to ban popular currency notes, a lot of recovery has taken place, he said, adding that recovery is more visible than what media reports lead you to believe. “Mumbai is normal,” he said.

Sources have told him that auto revival is around the corner. By January, liquidity crunch won’t remain, he said.

In the upcoming Budget, housing as usual will be a big theme. Purchase of gold and real estate could also go digital, he said. Although this cash ban is meant to flush out tax evaders, it should be a continuous process.

Recently, the PM and FM released contradictory statements relating to long-term capital gains tax. Talking about it, he said whatever comes out of it, it has to be viewed as a part of the larger reform package on taxes. “You have to see it in toto. The government is keen to mobilise more from the corporate sector. My sense is that you should keep reducing the tax rate by 1 percent, 2 percent every year.”

He believes that eventually tax evaders should be incentivised to report more of their undisclosed income.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Raamdeo Agrawal’s interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.

Latha: How would you look at 2017, from a valuation front, earnings front? Should we expect the first half of the year to really give us gains?

A: Whatever we discuss about six months, one year it all goes wrong. So, the caveat, I am just putting it. Last year we said we will make 15-20 percent, we are struggling with being in positive. But then still one tries to understand what could happen in next year or so. Clearly this year is starting slow earnings wise and even aggregate earnings wise last year was also - though the analysts they all projected 15-20 percent kind of growth, again people are projecting 2017-18 to be a blast year with 20 percent. Somehow it didn't materialise. So, if you are not seeing generalised market earnings to be exploding price-to-earnings ratio (PE) side, as I said, we are at 20 PE trailing twelve months (TTM) because TTM is the only reality, rest all is projection. So, we are 20 times which is not low. The highest range is about 20-22. So, there is not much scope there. So, earnings must respond. If the generalised market is not responding you have to go to the places where it is going to be there.

I know 200-300 companies whether you get them or not they will be there. In any given point of time they will grow. They will find their ways off one Maruti Suzuki, one Eicher Motors, one Bajaj Finance, one housing finance company here. You will find some 200-300 companies. So, it will remain very selective. At this time it is not looking to be a big buffet dinner. You have to select, a la carte is better.

Sonia: We have also seen the demonetisation impact. Nobody has been able to gauge just yet but I know that a lot of your research analysts especially auto, cement have been doing channel checks. What is the feedback so far?

A: India is such a large country; south behaves very differently from north, north has arid impact of the severe winter and all, so you cannot really figure out and when the quarterly results come on a pan year basis then you can figure out because in some places if you go in the second week of post demonetisation in November then reactions are like horrifying. If you go now in the same places a lot of recovery has taken place, in fact I see that recovery is much bigger in reality than what the media works out to be. When you open the television you find still the country is in deep dark. Mumbai is completely normal, our ATMs have money. It is more of Rs 2,000 note but liquidity -- I don't see any problems in most of the places but in media it is made out to be lot more.

Sonia: What about rural checks? There as well things are coming back to normalcy?

A: Yes, everywhere. Automotive demands are very good measure of seeing that.

Latha: Can we generalise because in November Maruti Suzuki did fine, it was the two wheelers which showed a lot of pain. What are your channel checks saying?

A: I spoke to a few people four-five days back and they said urban is back 70-80 percent, rural is still down 50 percent back, that was seven days back, but it is recovering very quickly and even a week is making a lot of difference. So, we have to be hopeful that by end of December maybe January at least liquidity effect will not be there. Then the consumer behaviour will change or if you don't give them money, the withdrawal limits, how fast they remove that will bring a lot of transactions normalcy. Impact is there still but it is fading away very quickly.



Latha: You are always the man who plays for the longer term and plays micro, but nevertheless I have to ask you this macro question. The Budget is coming. We just had our own correspondent breaking the news that it could be big on rural, giving some help for farm related sectors as well as for housing. Is that a theme you will want to play anyway with or without the Budget?

A: This has been the theme even last year. It is not any significant - this government has always said we want housing for all by 2022. So, housing being a big theme was always there. Rest all rural, for socially deprived lot that goes on and that is the Budget actually. They have to collect money from Dalal Street and spend in rural India. So, that is the Budget.

How the tax to gross domestic product (GDP) happens? This is huge samudra manthan, we are going through and we have gone through. What actually comes out of it? Is there any lasting change in the behaviour of people in terms of paying taxes, going digital and the government is putting all efforts to see that larger portion of the economy becomes formal, you are providing banking facility, you are forcing people to take small salaries also in digital format. Some more values of the transactions, if they go digital, say purchase of gold, purchase of real estate in any case everything else has been bought through trail and the real issue is cost of evasion; is the cost of evasion high, people those who are evading, they know for sure that they can keep the cost of evasion very low, with whatever, their own effort and with the help of some people, they can keep cost of evasion low. So, even if you bring down the tax rate and if your evasion cost is low, people will keep evading.

Latha: Has not this exercise of the last eight weeks made people realise that the cost of evasion is very high, so why not pay. Will that behaviour change?

A: But that is a two month affair. Once in a lifetime it has happened. So, it should be a continuous affair. So, if you again can withdraw crore of rupees go and buy gold, go and buy plot of land and all people are already habituated for the last 60 years to do that they will go back to the old system.

Latha: I wanted your view also on all that chaos that happened with the long term capital gain (LTCG) tax and even if that doesn't come there is anything, higher short term capital gains or maybe higher withholding, will it for the long-term be a positive if it comes through or do you think market could get spooked in the near term?

A: Let whatever they want to do, let them do it then only we will analyse. There is no point because it is not going to come standalone; whatever comes, will come by way of package. So, you reduce the corporate tax rate, you probably increase dividend tax, you probably decrease some capital gains tax but corporate tax is reduced. So, you have to see what exactly they want. They definitely want to mobilise more resource from corporate sector, but again evasion will go up if they put up the roads but Finance Minister looks to be pretty inclined to bring down that. My sense is if you keep reducing the tax rate by 1-2 percent every year and cost of evasion - be after them. So, when you increase the cost of evasion and compliance cost is low, somewhere there will be golden mean where people will say hell with all this black money, full day I have to chase this, let me just pay and be done with and that point will come where 90-95 percent of the people - there will be 5-10 percent of people, don't chase them but 80-90 percent of people will comply at certain point. They are all law abiding people because government has to have trust in, so many people evading all over.

Latha: You are not going to tell you the next stock that is on your watch list, but what sectors are on your watch list and did you all crack that digitisation puzzle which we discussed at your gathering? What stocks may benefit because India may pay digitally?

A: There also it was confusion, we didn't get any names.

Latha: Yes, we looked only at private unlisted names.

A: Yes, so the situation remains same and more and more you will realise that it is a mode of payment which will become easier. It might bring more velocity to money. So, some of the well managed banks or the banks that have edge in digital payments and all but that edge also will remain short lived. In six months time all the banks will catch up, even the UPIs and government is also after their life to make it common across the platform. So, it is like saying another small currency note, which is benefitted. This digital is just a channel. It is a mode of payment. So, I don't think it creates per se industry except for some people in technology which I am not aware of who will benefit, but in two-three months time - one is that lot of companies which were growing in the past just till September they will get back their momentum because nothing has changed fundamentally. Second, because of shift my sense is some of the stronger companies will emerge even stronger. So, you will see that the least fall is in Maruti Suzuki and you will see the first company to recover will be Maruti Suzuki kind of companies.

So, we have to keep watching these stronger companies, how fast they recover and they are the guys who will gain market share from those who are not well organised. Whether it is in paint whether it is in cement whether it is every aspect of life. Stronger companies, quality companies they will gain at the cost of weaker companies.