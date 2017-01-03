Q3 earnings to be muted, not much hope from Q4 either: Expert

The Indian equity market saw a second consecutive day of flat trade as benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex closed marginally in the green.

Nifty ended at 8192, up 12 points and Sensex closed the day at 26643 with a small uptick of 47 points.

"The bounce is low, try to avoid playing too many shots", says market expert Ashwani Gujral as the market struggles to find a direction.

On the upcoming third quarter FY17 results, Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors expects a muted show, particularly for domestic leaned companies. He cautions not to keep high hopes for the fourth quarter either.

Kothari says earnings recovery in domestic companies is expected to start from the second quarter of FY18.



