Jan 03, 2017, 05.16 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
On the upcoming third quarter FY17 results, Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors expects a muted show, particularly for domestic leaned companies. He cautions against keeping high hopes for the fourth quarter either.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Q3 earnings to be muted, not much hope from Q4 either: Expert
On the upcoming third quarter FY17 results, Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors expects a muted show, particularly for domestic leaned companies. He cautions against keeping high hopes for the fourth quarter either.
Rajesh Kothari (more)
MD, AlfAccurate Advisors |
Nifty ended at 8192, up 12 points and Sensex closed the day at 26643 with a small uptick of 47 points.
"The bounce is low, try to avoid playing too many shots", says market expert Ashwani Gujral as the market struggles to find a direction.
On the upcoming third quarter FY17 results, Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors expects a muted show, particularly for domestic leaned companies. He cautions not to keep high hopes for the fourth quarter either.
Kothari says earnings recovery in domestic companies is expected to start from the second quarter of FY18.
Watch video for more.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.