Only one trigger can send market higher: 'Fear of God in bears'

Prime Minister Narender Modi's remark urging higher taxes from the market spooked dalal street in today's trading session.

Nifty closed at 7 month lows, down 77.50 points at 7908.25 and Sensex was at 25807.10, down 233.60 points.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 market expert, Ashwani Gujral said that till the announcement of the Union Budget the bears will have a field day.

"There have to be triggers, if there are no triggers, I as a bear am very confident and do not expect this market to cross 7940-7950. You need to put the fear of God in to bears for the market to go up, so [until that happens] we will keep grinding lower," he said.

He further added that he won't be surprised if Nifty falls to 7500-7600 levels, it will be slow but there will be consistent down days as nobody is interested in buying at the moment.



