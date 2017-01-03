No bull market without earnings recovery in 2017: Udayan

The consensus view on the market is that the first 3-4 months of the new year are likely to be tough and then some recovery will happen, believes CNBC-TV18’s Udayan Mukherjee.
However, Mukherjee adds that market could rally in the near-term on back of a good Budget and global strength, but could sulk later once the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Bill is implemented.
The current year will be a volatile one for the market. 2016 was a pedestrian year for largecaps and midcaps.
Mukherjee said that core problem of the market continues to be earnings, which will have to be closely watched. If earnings recovery happens in current year, the upward trajectory is possible for the market.
The upcoming UP elections will add to the volatility in the market.
On banks stocks, Mukherjee said that chance of Bank Index leading the market looks stretched. “You will get better opportunities to buy bank stocks as you wade through the year,” he added.Below is the verbatim transcript of Udayan Mukherjee's interview to Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal on CNBC-TV18.Latha: How will 2017 look for stock markets or at least in Q1?A:
2017 is starting off on the predictable note of analysts saying once again that regardless of what happened this year, next year we will certainly get -- though we were wrong the last three years -- 15-20 percent earnings growth and by the end of the year, the Sensex
will be up 15 percent. Having been wrong three times on the trot, maybe fourth year people will get lucky but one thing it has taught us is not to make these predictions at the start of the year because these one year predictions more often than not go wrong with earnings and with market predictions.
I think there is a fair amount of consensus which is leading to one view which is that the first three-four months will be tough then the markets will recover and by the end of the year will be much better off.
Since everybody is talking about this scenario, the chances are that this will not happen. I don't think markets are that easy to map and this view has the weight of consensus right now that we have to wade through three-four months of pain and the moment you get pass that and the April numbers, we are off to the races once again.
So something more surprising might happen, I don’t know what it is but I would put a very low probability to this scenario, which is being discussed right now. The markets could rally now, who knows, on the basis of hope, the Budget, global strength and then they could sulk later in the year or once goods and services tax (GST) implementation comes in and ramifications of that on the earnings trajectory, some talk between US and China, there are so many things which can happen during the course of the year.
So I would say, it would be a volatile year. How do we end the year? Going by this year's experience, it will take a very brave man to stick his neck out and put out a percentage return idea for 2017.Anuj: 2016 wasn't that bad if you look at the midcap index or if you look at portfolios for example, the midcap index itself was up 8 percent. Lot of stocks did well to be fair and first day of 2017 also started like that, do you get a sense that it remains just like it has been for last two years, just getting your stocks right and that will reward you?A:
Let me give you some facts because more than conjuncture about what has done well and what has not done well -- you take out the top 10 highest assets under management (AUM) midcap funds. Let us not make our own list of 10 midcaps or 20 midcaps which did well because that is an exercise in hindsight tabulation. Who are the smart midcap managers in India? Presumably, the managers of the top10 largest AUM midcap funds. I would exhort you to go and look at that list. If you look at the big ones which are in the AUM of Rs 1,000-3,000 crore, which is large enough for midcap assets, you look at some names which are in the top 10 like ICICI Prudential midcap, Reliance midcap, SBI Magnum midcap, Birla Sun Life midcap, UTI midcap, Franklin midcap -- the returns are ranged between 4 percent and 7 percent maybe Franklin is 8 percent. So 4 to 8 percent this after a last week rally of the year in 2016 -- if you take out the last week rally in midcaps, I think returns for the last 12 months probably ranged between 3 percent and 5 percent for the country's largest midcap funds. There are two exceptions, I think the HDFC midcap fund and DSP Blackrock midcap funds, which are large and there the returns are between 10 percent and 12 percent.
You tell me, is this an exceptional midcap return spectrum from the country's largest midcap fund from expert fund managers -- I am not even talking about amateurs. So at the end of the year, you could make a basket of stocks and say midcaps did very well. It has not been a bad year but you look at the equity investor who invested in midcaps through mutual funds in 2016 and they got returns of between 4 percent and 7 percent. I don’t think that is an acceptable return from midcaps or a great return from midcaps given the risk that they come with. So it has been a pedestrian year for largecaps and for midcaps. The best you could say is that some midcaps did better than the largecap universe but you will have to leave it at that.Latha: There is a whole lot of demonetisation months data that we have now started getting. The two-wheeler sales are dismal, tractors very good, trucks have come in bad in the sense they are down about 9-10 percent but the markets were expecting 20 percent, so they didn’t sulk much. What have you made of this entire picture and the impact on earnings?A:
It is a bit all over the place and it is a exercise in evolution even for the managements. I wouldn’t take management commentary negative or positive too seriously either because I don’t think they even know what is going to happen next month or month after that. This is so unprecedented that you cannot make a linear forecast of what happened in November then in December and therefore in January and February.
So the optimistic view is that things will only get better. The pessimistic view is that things will drag on for a while but I think these are all darts in the dark. I don’t think anybody including the managements know what will hit them in January, whether it will improve dramatically or turnout to be worse than December. So we are all trying to find our way into what the data will be like, some of the data is not good like the PMI contraction, the two-wheeler numbers, some of the data has not been that bad but let us see what January has in-store.
So this will take two-three months to play out and therefore to pass judgement at this stage will be a little difficult. Let us see, there will be some positive surprises in the numbers this Q2 where the market might have priced in a very dismal picture and the results don’t turn out to be that bad and there would be some results, which are horrible but then don’t think that that is the end of the good and the bad in the January quarter reporting because maybe some of the impacts cannot be foreseeing for the January to March quarter because this phenomenon might have more lingering and lasting impact than we think. So to think that everything has played out in November and December, I think would be an error.
So the markets might remain volatile with the numbers and the commentary but this saga will take a while to play out. So I don’t think the dust will settle quite in the month of January that easily but right now the data is mixed, some are good, some not so good. Let us see how it flows from here, we have to keep tracking the monthly data.Sonia: What have you made of the kind of steep rate cuts that we have seen from banks lately? Banks are starting to lose their leadership, do you think that would continue?A:
I have not been very optimistic since demonetisation about banks because the turf is a little tricky for them and I am not surprised that the stock prices or the Bank Nifty
is not exhibiting any great leadership or strength at this point in time.
My fear is that from a technical standpoint once the foreigners come back after their Christmas holidays -- as they are coming back now -- they will sit and take stock of what is going on in India and I think some of their core holdings are in the financial space. I hope that they do not have a situation where they start trimming some of their overweight holdings in the financial space in the light of what is happening with the rate cuts and what impact it has on some of their large housing finance exposure etc but I think banks have a difficult job right now. All of us know what the credit growth figures are like, they are not going to improve dramatically anytime soon, they are showing some signs of desperation because of the kind of credit growth that they are seeing. The asset quality profile looks tricky to me, will see how things go over the next couple of quarters, even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not painting a very rosy picture of what the asset quality picture could be like even in 2017.
So if you have a situation where you are not getting the core engine of the growth firing which is credit growth and you have tricky asset quality profile and now you have the prospect of margins at least not improving, even if they don’t drop significantly, at best they will be flat so you will not get any buffer from the net interest margin (NIM) front either, I don’t see how these stocks can turn in very great numbers for 2017.
So my sense is that you could get periodic rallies but for the Bank Nifty to lead the market from hereon, looks like a bit of a stretch to me. I stick with my original hypothesis that you probably will get better opportunities to buy bank stocks as you wade through the year.