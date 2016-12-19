Nifty to cross new highs before March, 2017: Sanjiv Bhasin

Dec 19, 2016, 05.58 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The market's momentum has been on a downside, but luckily trend seems to be halting, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. There is alot of volatility and 7,950 on the Nifty may not even be a support for now.
Sanjiv Bhasin (more)
, IIFL |