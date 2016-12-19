Nifty to cross new highs before March, 2017: Sanjiv Bhasin

The market's momentum has been on a downside, but luckily trend seems to be halting, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. There is alot of volatility and 7,950 on the Nifty may not even be a support for now.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » MARKET OUTLOOK

Dec 19, 2016, 05.58 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Nifty to cross new highs before March, 2017: Sanjiv Bhasin

The market's momentum has been on a downside, but luckily trend seems to be halting, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. There is alot of volatility and 7,950 on the Nifty may not even be a support for now.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Nifty to cross new highs before March, 2017: Sanjiv Bhasin

The market's momentum has been on a downside, but luckily trend seems to be halting, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. There is alot of volatility and 7,950 on the Nifty may not even be a support for now.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Sanjiv Bhasin (more)

, IIFL |

Nifty will move towards levels of around 8,600-8,700 points after the Budget, says Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL. He is confident that Nifty will touch new highs before the end of current fiscal.

The market's momentum has been on a downside, but luckily trend seems to be halting, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. There is alot of volatility and 7,950 on the Nifty may not even be a support for now.

In the short-term, Gujral suggests buying on dips.

Market bled today, seeing reduced trading volumes as the year comes to a close. Sensex closed 114 points lower at 26,374 and Nifty ended just above 8,100 at 8,104 shedding 35 points.

Market's real trend may only become more apparent after the end of December, when trading may pick-up, says Gujral. He says zones around 7,950 points should be held till January 2017.

Watch video for more.
Tags  Nifty Sanjiv Bhasin Sensex Budget Ashwani Gujral
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Nifty to cross new highs before March, 2017: Sanjiv Bhasin

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login