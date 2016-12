Nifty to cross new highs before March, 2017: Sanjiv Bhasin

Nifty will move towards levels of around 8,600-8,700 points after the Budget, says Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL. He is confident that Nifty will touch new highs before the end of current fiscal.The market's momentum has been on a downside, but luckily trend seems to be halting, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. There is alot of volatility and 7,950 on the Nifty may not even be a support for now.In the short-term, Gujral suggests buying on dips.Market bled today, seeing reduced trading volumes as the year comes to a close. Sensex closed 114 points lower at 26,374 and Nifty ended just above 8,100 at 8,104 shedding 35 points.Market's real trend may only become more apparent after the end of December, when trading may pick-up, says Gujral. He says zones around 7,950 points should be held till January 2017.