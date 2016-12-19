Nifty 50 valuations reasonable after recent correction: Kotak

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities says valuations of the Nifty 50 Index are reasonable at 15.5x FY18 EPS after the recent correction.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » MARKET OUTLOOK

Dec 19, 2016, 08.57 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Nifty 50 valuations reasonable after recent correction: Kotak

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities says valuations of the Nifty 50 Index are reasonable at 15.5x FY18 EPS after the recent correction.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Nifty 50 valuations reasonable after recent correction: Kotak

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities says valuations of the Nifty 50 Index are reasonable at 15.5x FY18 EPS after the recent correction.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Sanjeev Prasad (more)

Sr Executive Director and Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities says valuations of the Nifty 50 Index are reasonable at 15.5x FY18 EPS after the recent correction.

He also says valuations of 'value' stocks are inexpensive despite their strong performance in CY16.

He sees their (value stocks) earnings improving due to better fundamentals and lower interest rates and valuations benefiting from lower domestic yields.

However, valuations of the 'growth' stocks, especially consumption stocks, are still quite rich, Prasad feels.

Tags  Sanjeev Prasad Kotak Institutional Equities Nifty
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Nifty 50 valuations reasonable after recent correction: Kotak

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login