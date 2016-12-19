Nifty 50 valuations reasonable after recent correction: Kotak

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities says valuations of the Nifty 50 Index are reasonable at 15.5x FY18 EPS after the recent correction.

He also says valuations of 'value' stocks are inexpensive despite their strong performance in CY16.

He sees their (value stocks) earnings improving due to better fundamentals and lower interest rates and valuations benefiting from lower domestic yields.

However, valuations of the 'growth' stocks, especially consumption stocks, are still quite rich, Prasad feels.