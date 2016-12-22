May be 2-5% away from bottom; time to accumulate: Pros

Independent market analyst, Rakesh Arora says the Indian equity seems to be caught in a global trend where there is a risk-off trade happening and emerging markets are seeing a sell-off.
Dec 22, 2016, 11.28 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Independent market analyst, Rakesh Arora says the Indian equity seems to be caught in a global trend where there is a risk-off trade happening and emerging markets are seeing a sell-off.

Independent market analyst, Rakesh Arora says the Indian equity seems to be caught in a global trend where there is a risk-off trade happening and emerging markets are seeing a sell-off.

Rakesh Arora (more)

Market expert, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

The Nifty intraday crucial support level of 8000, independent market analyst, Rakesh Arora says the Indian equity seems to be caught in a global trend where there is a risk-off trade happening and emerging markets are seeing a sell-off.

Domestically, exaggerated fears of demonetisation, uncertainty about Q3, Q4 earnings outlook is also keeping the market on tenterhooks.

It is likely that we are 2-5 percent away from the bottom, so it is right time to start buying, believes Arora.

Currently, with the market correcting significantly, the PE multiples are hiding the amount of destruction in good quality names, while cyclical are going up.

However, with the onset of New Year, one could see foreign institutional investors start to reallocate.

According to him, one could start getting overweight on utilities and blue chip pharma names which have corrected a lot. 2018 could see pharma coming out of the USFDA issue.

One can also look at private banks that have already corrected, says Arora.

Meanwhile, Sudarsh Sukhani of s2analytics.com believes market is breaking significant support levels and even if there is a relief rally, eventually, lower levels will be seen.

Being short in Nifty and Bank Nifty is an ongoing process for traders but does not recommend an intra-day short at the current juncture.

Tags  Rakesh Arora Nifty demonetisation PE multiples foreign institutional investors USFDA Sudarsh Sukhani of s2analytics.com
May be 2-5% away from bottom; time to accumulate: Pros

