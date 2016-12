Markets could trend lower; not time to panic yet: Dipan Mehta

The market could trend lower, but it is not the time to panic yet, believes Dipan Mehta, member NSE and BSE. The Nifty is currently hovering at around the 7950 level.Mehta says January will be closely watched before taking any call on the market. Divis Labs has fallen over 11 percent on back of five observations from the USFDA. There is no clarity on the stock as the management is yet to communicate information to its shareholders, Mehta said.His picks in the pharmaceutical space included Aurobindo Strides Shasun and Natco Pharma Sun Pharma too is expected to see positive news in future as per him.Commodity sector has seen a strong rally over last few days. Mehta said that demand-supply equation is improving for commodities and another upswing is expected once market rises.Ashish Somaiya, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC does not have any position in commodity-related stocks.On the issue of long-term capital gains tax, Somaiya said that the government has a wide spectrum to work on besides LTCG.