Dec 26, 2016, 12.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The market could go lower, but it is not the time to panic yet, believes Dipan Mehta, member NSE and BSE. The Nifty is currently hovering at around the 7950 level.
Markets could trend lower; not time to panic yet: Dipan Mehta
Dipan Mehta (more)
Member, BSE & NSE | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO
