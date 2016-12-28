Market volatility to remain the norm till the Budget: Pro

With the rupee weakening and the dollar strengthening, the market is clearly showing signs that an upside from here is unlikely, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. The market is showing opportunities for shorting as a market rally seems difficult.
Dec 28, 2016, 03.46 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market volatility to remain the norm till the Budget: Pro

With the rupee weakening and the dollar strengthening, the market is clearly showing signs that an upside from here is unlikely, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. The market is showing opportunities for shorting as a market rally seems difficult.

Market volatility to remain the norm till the Budget: Pro

With the rupee weakening and the dollar strengthening, the market is clearly showing signs that an upside from here is unlikely, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. The market is showing opportunities for shorting as a market rally seems difficult.

Anand Tandon

Market Expert, Independent Market Analysts | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Market will continue to remain volatile till the upcoming Budget is passed, says Anand Tandon, a market expert. The uncertainty which comes before the Budget announcement has made investors jittery, he adds. Tandon sees no visible trend in the market any time soon.

With the rupee weakening and the dollar strengthening, the market is clearly showing signs that an upside from here is unlikely, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. The market is showing opportunities for shorting as a market rally seems difficult.

Market ended flat after gaining around a percent mid-session. While Nifty closed at 8,034 points, Sensex closed at 26,210 points.

But Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, says reassuringly that as long as 8,010 mark is not broken on the Nifty, it is best to stay long. He target 8,100-8,125 on the Nifty.

The futures and options expiry tomorrow will not see a victory of either bulls or bears. But consolidation is also not a very unhealthy sign. He sees Nifty closing between 8,000 and 8,100 at expiry.

Watch video for more...
Tags  Market Sensex Nifty Anand Tandon Budget investor Ashwani Gujral
Market volatility to remain the norm till the Budget: Pro

