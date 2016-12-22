Market may see another 5% fall going ahead: GTI Cap

"There is an old saying, 'you should either give them a price or give them a time but not both,'" says Madhav Dhar when asked about how the market will exactly fare in 2017.

We are down 10 percent on both local and global factors and have faced two shocks - US Fed hike and demonetisation, says Madhav Dhar of GTI Capital.

Listing his views for the year ahead Dhar told CNBC-TV18 that the market may see another 5 percent fall and another month of time correction.

He further said that the market has factored in 75 percent of all the negative news and needs to watch for troublesome events in the global economy.



Prashant: What do you think the market is going to do from here?



A: Well, there is an old saying that you should either give them a price or give them a time, but not both. So, you can make a bet on it, you should never do both things where tell them exactly what will happen over the next year and by how much. We are down 10 percent on both global and local factors. The economy was starting to bottom out, starting to pick up. We are at a very low point on profits and things were finally setting up that there was more infrastructure spending. We were half way through a bank write off cycle that was getting fully discounted. Then we have had two shocks – one unseen and one was widely telegraphed, the widely telegraphed the global shock, not a shock but an event is the Fed hike. Fed hike has always coincided with difficult times for developing countries and emerging markets as the dollar gets stronger, money comes back in especially intended emerging markets not tend to do well.



The second shock obviously which was a genuine shock has been demonetisation. I think the market is, I am not sure I think it is probably two-thirds or three quarters of the way discounting these things and we have gone from close to 9,000 to below 9,000 on the Nifty now. So, I don’t know I think we have probably two bad quarters of which we have perhaps completed a month and a half. However, we have basically lost 6 months and 15 percent on the market and perhaps 2 percentage points of gross domestic product (GDP) growth. So, I think it is largely been an unforced error that the market is starting to digest.



Ekta: With regards to just demonetisation what if the government now comes up with say some amount of populist measures in order to balm the pain because we do have the UP elections to reckon with first half of 2017, so would that possibly be something say the market would react negatively to if it does come out and is that something that you are even contemplating?



A: Well, I think part of the problem is that the risk premium in general has gone up, so you don’t even know what to contemplate frankly. Uncertainties is worst than bad news, so one of the things that has happened is that you have short-term bad news on demonetisation which will eventually flow through the systems and you can even say that there will be some positive fringe benefits over time in terms of digitalisation and aversion to black money. So, certainly some good things will come up.



However, what you don’t know is what happens next. You know what happens to bank lockers, what happens to property deeds and a variety of others stuff in terms of active action and what you are referring to is sort of some palliative relief by the government in terms of populist measure don’t know so if they are sure handouts, if they are print money and hand it out then obviously that we are negative for the market.



If suppose the remedies are that we will straighten out, make more transparent and lower the tax system in the country including tax rates that would be a very positive for the markets. So, it is sort of entirely depends. If farmer loans are completely waived in UP then obviously that is not a good thing. So, depends what it is.



Prashant: You said we are three quarters factored in and as far as all the negatives are concerned, so then what is it translated into, how much more downside on an aggregate market level?



A: I have no idea, we are all guessing. I mean when this first happened I thought the market will be down 10 or 15 percent and it is down 10. So, if I had to guess I think – all corrections are both time and price, so it takes time for the markets to digest, sell, base out and it takes a price decline for things to get slowly attractive again. So, as I said we are at 10 percent and six weeks in to it perhaps it is 15 percent and two and a half months in to it. So, I don’t know may be there is a months to go and another 5-6 percent.



At some point this thing will flow through the system, you will probably actually have a very sharp rebound of pent-up demand perhaps starting in a couple of months and that will probably more than likely coincide with a market and profits bottom. So, from those lows I think things will start repairing themselves and the natural cycle will reassert itself and things would be fine.



I just think as I said I think we have lost 6 months and 15 percent of which six weeks and 10 percent is in prices. I mean that is just my gut view of how this will play out.



one of the re assuring things frankly is that a lot of people were worried about the Fed hike, but it has being so well telegraphed that frankly the rupee is holding up just fine and a lot of very thoughtful people thought we would be through 70 per dollar at this point so the global factors are not as negative.



Ekta: One point that you alluded to was global factors. You spoke about the Fed, you spoke about demonetisation which is a local factor. I wanted to also touch upon the Trump card which took place in November, the Trump election. That too came as a big surprise to the markets. And there is a view that it is going to be possibly net-net negative for emerging markets because corporate taxes are possibly going to fall in the United States. Your sense on whether the foreign institutional investor (FII) are already sensing that and there is a structural change in the fund flow activity that we are seeing in markets such as India.



A: I am not sure about that. I think the potential danger with a Trump administration which frankly I do not think will come to pass, but the danger really is not that. The danger is whether the relentless globalisation over the last 35 years, perhaps started in the last 70’s or early 80’s by Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher and Deng Xiaoping that has spread around the world and has probably done more for prosperity and for poor countries than any other factor, whether than super-cycle is coming to an end.



Whether America in the west is going to turn inward both in terms of trade, in terms of ideas, in terms of its borders, in terms of its engagement with the world. If that happens and we have greater trade barriers, global trade is disrupted, freeflow of ideas, people, goods and services which has been relentlessly forward going for 35 years, if that happens, that is a huge big structural negative.



I doubt it will happen. There will be some sabre-rattling with North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). There is already the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) is obviously in jeopardy, but Brexit has its own momentum and implications in terms of what is happening in Europe.



So, there are troublesome developments around the world. So, what bears watching is not so much tax rates in the US and whether money flows back, whether the global environment for a smooth flowing of the economy, the global economy is going to get impeded politically.



That is the big thing I am watching for and I worry about that. I think it will not come to pass, but I do not know whether that is the optimist in me or the analyst in me.



Prashant: But, what impact can that have for finance capital? The Trump administration has got business people. I was looking at the aggregate years of experience is the highest for any US administration. These are business people and they want to do good for America and for themselves. And make that a much more attractive investment destinations for capital. That has implications for countries like India which are trying to get this capital, both domestic institutional investors (DII) and FII.



A: America has been a fantastic destination for capital forever. I do not think it needs any help. So, I do not think it is that. I think there is a political constituency in the white uneducated working class that needs to be attended to politically and what you have to watch out for, what kind of economic changes are engineered to satisfy that political constituency. That is all it is. It is not as if America – I mean the Chinese and the Japanese have put USD 5 trillion into funding America. America will always get funding. I do not think it is trying to make America a better investment destination.



Prashant: So, for example, corporate tax rates. If they are brought down to what they are talking about which is 15 percent or so, what does that do? That incentivises investment in America. A whole lot more, it might already be very attractive, but it takes away capital which might have gone to other regions.



A: But that just propels the global economy. But it is not a zero-sum game. Global economy is not a zero-sum game. I am just saying that if that happens and America accelerates, the world will go along with that. It is like saying let us not put more coal into the main loco motive because it will get to fast. It is going to drag everybody along with it. So, I do not think it is a market share game in global capital. If Japan were to do something to truly ignite Japan, that would be a fantastic positive for the Indian stock market and the US stock market and the German stock market and certainly for the Japanese stock market. It is not going to take capital away from one area and put into Japan. So, it does not work like that. If Japan may do well relatively, if they figured out some way to revitalise Japan, but the rest of the world will not do absolutely bad, if the second largest economy comes alive. So I do not think the world works that way.



Ekta: So, are you adding onto your positions in India in that context?



A: This is something that was unforeseen and I tend to buy panics, I am such a long structural bull on India, I think every big or medium-sized decline must be bought. And I have consistently done that frankly for 30-35 years. And I just think that this is troubling what is happening and this may take a little longer to run its course because we will have to see whether this has greater implications in terms of risk premium in India. And as you asked me earlier, whether there may be some more knee-jerk policy reactions of a populous kind that will be damaging to the economy and therefore, the markets. So, it may run a little longer. But at somewhere here, you probably need to get engaged and start looking for stuff. Maybe not there yet, but close enough.