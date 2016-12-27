Market may revisit 7700 mark; focus on large caps: Motilal Oswal

India currently is been singled out by investors because of the outflows seen in recent time, believes Rajat Rajgarhia, MD – Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Securities.There is an imminent fear in the market on the back of a slowdown in corporate earnings and economic growth. Market could revisit the 7700 levels, he said.However, Rajgarhia believes that demonetisation will bring informal industries into the formal system and financial system, too, is expected to become stronger.Market with a cash component will suffer. Some companies - like HDFC Infosys and L&T – always come through issues, he said adding that they could be used to hide in the current situation.Focus should be on large caps than midcap or small cap stocks for now. Markets have more fear about FY18 earnings than FY17 numbers, Rajgarhia said.

A: Right now India is just being singled out by investors in terms of significant outflows that we have seen. Just in this quarter till now we have seen net USD 4 billion of selling just in the equities, bringing down the total year inflows to just about close to USD 3 billion. That is very low and the market is kind of reflecting that.

We are into a fearful environment where even if news may not be true to an extent, the damage that that noise creates is significant. But the core of this entire fall is the near term pain or the near term slowdown that we are seeing in the economy, in the corporate earnings which the market is just trying to adjust to right now. Whether that near term is one quarter, two quarter or three quarter that is what market will try to figure out but right now that fearful environment is what is knocking down the market and the stocks down.

Latha: Your note has one very interesting line - demonetisation is an unprecedented reform undertaken. This is going to have a bearing on the investment frameworks in the near term and could drive several changes in portfolios - could you flesh that out what would be included, what would be excluded because of what you say a change in investment framework?

A: This whole concept of bringing a significant part of the informal economy into the formal mode is going to create a lot of changes. Second, we are going to see the formal financial system getting far stronger than what it has been into the sector. Third, there always has been significant amount of purchases or even in the high ticket consumption where cash component has always been pretty significant. We are basically trying to articulate that many habits in this country will undergo a change if this trend were to persist and because of those changed habits investment portfolios or investment frameworks will also change. So, that is what this note essentially refers to.

Latha: If you could just elaborate that therefore in terms of listed stocks? As you get the informal sector into the formal sector it is quite possible that some elements of the informal sector will die away because they are not used to paying taxes and that will eat up their margin. Therefore will somebody in the formal sector benefit, after all informal sector is not listed. So, who will be the beneficiaries in the formal sector?

A: In the formal sector first of all the banks which are very well updated on the digital framework, they will be able to take a part of the large wallet share spending which is going to come into the system. Second, if you just look at the amount of money which was lying at the average household they are well moving back into the banks in form of Current Account, Savings Account (CASA) they stand to gain out of it.

Third, some of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) where their expertise has traditionally been to assess a non taxpaying individual in terms of giving loan. Some of them will have to reorient their business models just to combat - if the formal system of lending is going to gain a larger ticket share then how do they cope up with it. Real estate, while it is a consensus that whichever market in real estate have a cash component of business that market is going to face challenges and then as the government keeps unveiling more and more measures as a follow-up to what they have announced on November 8, we will see more clarity on which sectors investors would like to focus on.

Sonia: Do you see this market revisiting the earlier Budget lows of around 6,900-7,000 because of this issue?

A: If you just assess that the market on a marketcap to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio goes back to the lows that we made in February 2016 then even at a 10 percent higher Nifty level the marketcap to GDP will go back to those lows because while absolute levels do matter in the mind of investors, whenever you talk of new lows one should look at the valuations. So, the 7,000 of February 2016 will be equivalent to the 7,600-7,700 of February 2017 just because of the sheer nominal GDP growth of close to 9-10 percent. So, we are not too far away from that. Whether the additional fear or more selling can take markets even below that then yes, in the near term anything is possible.

Frankly, I was surprised when the market touched 7,000 in the February 2016 also, but do remember a lot of global environment was also unsupportive then. Today globally a lot of markets are at their highs and India is still underperforming.

Latha: So, where do you go for refuge? At a time when you say that 7,600, which will be equivalent to 6,900 of February 2016 is possible in the very least, where do you hide?

A: First of all whenever you have times like this people typically tend to focus more on largecaps and midcaps as you were just mentioning earlier that the selling intensity in midcaps can take stock prices much lower. But more importantly there are companies which have always come out better. If you look at names like HDFC, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), in all these cases we probably will be talking about whether the growth is 5-10 percent and not 15 percent, unlike spaces where you can talk about whether the growth will be minus 10 percent versus plus 10 percent.

Sonia: What about some of these sectors that have seen the biggest brunt of demonetisation, sectors like commercial vehicles (CV), cement, other auto companies is the worst already in the price and are there any stocks that look attractive now?

A: They are cyclical. So, they will always tend to overreact. Till about six months back cement was the most consensus trade. Largecaps at USD 230-250, midcaps at USD 100-125; at least that valuation froth is over into these names now.

Some of them are probably getting into a buy zone from a price point of view but from a time point of view maybe you would like to wait till sometime in February, see through the Budget and you maybe more comfortable buying them 5-7 percent higher but maybe into a more certain environment and also you don't know that 5-7 percent higher is from the today's price or from a price that they fall further in the run up to the Budget.



