Market done falling; favours long positions: Gujral

Dec 22, 2016, 06.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The market is giving long-term investors a great chance to buy into the market, says Prakash Diwan of prakashdiwan.in. He is bullish on PSU stocks.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MD and CEO, Destimoney Securities says now is the best time to buy IT stocks as he feels they have bottomed out.
If the market would have followed global cues, Nifty would have been at 9,000 points, says Gujral. Due to recent local volatility, the market has seen a downside. But a pull-back is in the cards, says Gujral.
Watch video for more.