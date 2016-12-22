Market done falling; favours long positions: Gujral

The market is giving long-term investors a great chance to buy into the market, says Prakash Diwan of prakashdiwan.in. He is bullish on PSU stocks.
Dec 22, 2016, 06.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

The market is giving long-term investors a great chance to buy into the market, says Prakash Diwan of prakashdiwan.in. He is bullish on PSU stocks.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

The market is done falling and favours investors who keep long positions, says Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com. All sectors took a beating today and further declines seem unlikely, he says.

The market is giving long-term investors a great chance to buy into the market, says Prakash Diwan of prakashdiwan.in. He is bullish on PSU stocks. He adds that there seems to be a negative sentiment in the market, but January and February may prove to be better for the market.

Nifrty fell for the seventh session in a row, closing one percent lower at 7979 points, for the first time since March 2015. Sensex meanwhile shed 262 points ending at 25,979 points.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MD and CEO, Destimoney Securities says now is the best time to buy IT stocks as he feels they have bottomed out.

If the market would have followed global cues, Nifty would have been at 9,000 points, says Gujral. Due to recent local volatility, the market has seen a downside. But a pull-back is in the cards, says Gujral.

Watch video for more.

Tags  market Ashwani Gujral PSU Sensex Nifty Sudip Bandyopadhyay volatility
Market done falling; favours long positions: Gujral

