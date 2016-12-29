Dec 29, 2016, 12.55 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
While there is a lot of noise regarding upcoming elections and cash crunch impacting market, the main mover of market remains earning, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang. Market earnings have grown at a 5 percent compounded annual growth in last six years.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Market could go to 7500 levels in next 1-2 months: Nirmal Bang
While there is a lot of noise regarding upcoming elections and cash crunch impacting market, the main mover of market remains earning, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang. Market earnings have grown at a 5 percent compounded annual growth in last six years.
Rahul Arora (more)
CEO, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities |