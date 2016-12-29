Market could go to 7500 levels in next 1-2 months: Nirmal Bang

While there is a lot of noise regarding upcoming elections and cash crunch impacting market, the main mover of market remains earning, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang. Market earnings have grown at a 5 percent compounded annual growth in last six years.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » MARKET OUTLOOK

Dec 29, 2016, 12.55 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market could go to 7500 levels in next 1-2 months: Nirmal Bang

While there is a lot of noise regarding upcoming elections and cash crunch impacting market, the main mover of market remains earning, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang. Market earnings have grown at a 5 percent compounded annual growth in last six years.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Market could go to 7500 levels in next 1-2 months: Nirmal Bang

While there is a lot of noise regarding upcoming elections and cash crunch impacting market, the main mover of market remains earning, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang. Market earnings have grown at a 5 percent compounded annual growth in last six years.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Rahul Arora (more)

CEO, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities |

There is a possibility of market going to level of 7500 in next 1-2 months, according to Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

While there is a lot of noise regarding upcoming elections and cash crunch impacting market, the main mover of market remains earning, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang. Market earnings have grown at a 5 percent compounded annual growth in last six years.

At the current stage, pharmaceutical, IT and metal are the sectors to concentrate on in first quarter of 2017, Arora said. Any domestically driven sector should be avoided.

Watch video for more...
Tags  Nirmal Bang market cash crunch earning Rahul Arora IT pharmaceutical metals
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Market could go to 7500 levels in next 1-2 months: Nirmal Bang

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login