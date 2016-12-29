Market could go to 7500 levels in next 1-2 months: Nirmal Bang

While there is a lot of noise regarding upcoming elections and cash crunch impacting market, the main mover of market remains earning, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang. Market earnings have grown at a 5 percent compounded annual growth in last six years.

There is a possibility of market going to level of 7500 in next 1-2 months, according to Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.



At the current stage, pharmaceutical, IT and metal are the sectors to concentrate on in first quarter of 2017, Arora said. Any domestically driven sector should be avoided.



