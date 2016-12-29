Keep a long position; pull-back has only begun: Ashwani Gujral

A market pull-back has just started and so Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests going long on the market. He says till Nifty
moves above the 8,000 range, the trend is going to be on the upside. He suggests going long targeting 8,150 points on Nifty.
But he says the market sentiment is not to be confused with a bull rally.
Market has a better chance of drifting upwards with some volatility, says Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com. He, too, suggests trading with a long bias.
Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL keeps a positive stance on the B2B stocks and sectors which involve high government spending.
The Nifty and Sensex
ended in green despite volatility due to futures and options expiry. Nifty ended 68 points higher at 8,103 points and Sensex 155 points higher at 26,366 points.
Budget looks to be a positive for the public sector banks, says SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com.Watch videos for more...