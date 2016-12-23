Hope FIIs come back; agrochem to see growth: HSBC Global

Though markets will shrug off demonetisation as a one-off event the earnings are likely to see a significant impact for the next two quarters, says Dhiraj Sachdev, Senior VP and Fund Manager at HSBC Global Asset Management.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sachdev said that the current market decline is a temporary window to make an entry and sees sustainable growth in the agrochemical sector despite temporary disruptions.

With the recent strengthening of the US dollar and investor focus shifting to developed markets from the emerging markets, foreign institutional investors (FII) are changing their course as well.

Sachdev said that it is difficult to estimate how FIIs will act in the near future but is hopeful that they will return back to India.



More to follow.