Hope FIIs come back; agrochem to see growth: HSBC Global

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dhiraj Sachdev said that the current market decline is a temporary window to make an entry and sees sustainable growth in the agrochemical sector despite temporary disruptions.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » MARKET OUTLOOK

Dec 23, 2016, 11.33 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hope FIIs come back; agrochem to see growth: HSBC Global

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dhiraj Sachdev said that the current market decline is a temporary window to make an entry and sees sustainable growth in the agrochemical sector despite temporary disruptions.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Hope FIIs come back; agrochem to see growth: HSBC Global

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dhiraj Sachdev said that the current market decline is a temporary window to make an entry and sees sustainable growth in the agrochemical sector despite temporary disruptions.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Dhiraj Sachdev (more)

Senior VP, HSBC Global Asset Management |

Though markets will shrug off demonetisation as a one-off event the earnings are likely to see a significant impact for the next two quarters, says Dhiraj Sachdev, Senior VP and Fund Manager at HSBC Global Asset Management.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sachdev said that the current market decline is a temporary window to make an entry and sees sustainable growth in the agrochemical sector despite temporary disruptions.

With the recent strengthening of the US dollar and investor focus shifting to developed markets from the emerging markets, foreign institutional investors (FII) are changing their course as well.

Sachdev said that it is difficult to estimate how FIIs will act in the near future but is hopeful that they will return back to India.

More to follow.

Tags  foreign institutional investors FII HSBC Global Asset Management US dollar demonetisation
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Hope FIIs come back; agrochem to see growth: HSBC Global

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login