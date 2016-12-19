High uncertainty leads to high returns; eye on US policy: Morgan

Despite uncertainties surrounding the economy right now, Morgan Stanley expects double-digit earnings growth next year, says Head-India Equity Research Ridham Desai in an interview to CNBC-TV18's Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee. Point of high uncertainty is also equal to point of high return, he says.
In terms of duration, cash flows from equity exceeds duration of cash flows from bonds which are limited to 10 years. By that logic equity should be more valuable than bonds, he says.
India's growth trajectory has turned positive and going into 2017 the external sector has seen an improvement and global trade is off its lows, Desai says. From a Nifty
perspective 45 percent of earnings come from outside india and this is a better environment for growth, albeit uncertainty on depth and breadth of currency exchange (after demonetisation) as well as from US policies, he notes.
On normalisation of economy post demonetisation, he says not all of the Rs 15-odd lakh crore should necessarily return to the system to stabilise it considering lot of cash was even earlier stashed away and not in active circulation. Return of even 50-60 percent of the total is enough to settle things, he says.
Despite the positive outlook, he says a lot matters on the sequencing of US policies. If corporate tax rate cuts and infrastructure spending promised by the new President Elect Donald Trump comes first then the negative impact of likely tightening on trade negotiations will get deferred, he notes.Below is the transcript of Ridham Desai’s interview to Udayan Mukherjee on CNBC-TV18.Q: 2016 has been a heck of a year. I was reading one of your reports which was written just two or three weeks after demonetisation where you suggested that 2017 could be a year of double digit returns for the market. Since then, a few weeks have passed. Are you feeling as confident about that forecast? More confident or less confident?A:
You can never be confident. You have to remain sceptical. Such is the behaviour of markets. But let me go through the premise. That premise is still there. So, I am not changing the forecast. The premise is that equities today are trading at almost the same multiple as local long bonds and that does not happen very often. The last time it happened was in the summer of 2013 when India got knocked on the threat of Fed taper and then you had to go all the way back to 2008. So, in the last eight year you basically had two instances. Now both of them actually proved to be very good occasions to buy stocks. Naturally so because you could argue that India has a good long term story in terms of growth and therefore the cashflows from equities will far exceed the duration of cashflows from bonds which is the ten year bonds gives you coupons for ten years but equity coupons will continue beyond that.
So, equities should be more valuable than bonds. Now this is the argument and therefore it is the price that really attracts me, it is not the certainty of growth. In fact if anything, the environment remains uncertain and what it reminds me of is the point of high uncertainty is also equal to the point of high return. So, that is where the confidence if any comes from and that is where the outlook is built. We are heading into a better year for equity returns because stock valuations are far more attractive than they have been in a while.Q: What is the source of your uncertainty? You did use the phrase that you are not sure as sanguine on growth but valuations seem quite tempting to you. The source of uncertainty would you say is local because of the headwinds we got buffeted with demonetisation etc. which is making the picture very murky in terms of growth or are your concerns largely global in nature the way that dollar is moving which might present challenges for emerging markets (EMs) including ours?A:
Let me say at the outset that actually we are forecasting better growth for next year but then I have to also remind you and I am sure that you remember that when we had this conversation at the end of last year we had a similar sanguine outlook for growth. In fact actually things started turning around. If you look at the quarter ended September we have had the best earnings growth since 2010 and therefore it did look like corporate earnings were turning around and then out of the blue came this demonetisation move which arguably has delayed the growth cycle between say, one or two quarters. I mean we do not know really, we do not know exactly what the impact is and that is one area of uncertainty.
So, even with that uncertainty we are still expecting double digit earnings growth next year because the trajectory had turned. India\\'s growth environment was turning and the big difference between what we are seeing now say going into 2017 versus the last two years is that the external sector has got better. Global trade is off lows and is improving and a quarter of India\\'s manufacturing is exported. India does have some reliance on exports. Importantly if you look at it just from a Nifty perspective 45 percent of Nifty earnings come from outside India or are hinged to external factors. So, this is actually a better environment for growth. Albeit as I said there is uncertainty regarding the depth and the breadth of the impact from the currency exchange as well as you point out from the US policy.
Again there the sequencing will matter a lot. The incoming president has promised a variety of things including corporate tax cuts, massive boost to infrastructure spending, but also tighter trade negotiations. Now how he sequences these things will be crucial to growth. If he first goes for infrastructure spending in the US coupled with tax cuts for corporate America will actually see better growth. The trade negotiations may actually happen a little later in his tenure and the negative impact of that may only be felt a little later. So, that sequencing will also be important. We will not know this for the next quarter or so and that is where the uncertainty comes from. But to be sure we are expecting growth to actually be better than it has been for the last two years.Q: On the subject of demonetisation are you confident that this will be a one or two quarter hit or are your channel checks indicating that this is still in the realm of the unknown and there could be a few nasty surprises for the market?A:
I would reckon that channel checks are not reliable. The nature of event is unprecedented and the channels are feeling very depressed right now. So, if you just rely on channel checks the feedback you will get universally is that it is going to be really bad. But these things can normalise very quickly. The math that we have done is that we do not actually need all the Rs 14-15 lakh crore back in circulation because we reckon there are fair bit of it maybe 30-40 percent that were stacked up in cupboards which was not actually being used as currency for transactions. So, ultimately we may only require about half to say 60 percent of the currency back for transactions to normalise. And that is a situation that we can envisage over the next few weeks. So, going by that I would imagine that activity in the economy will normalise more quickly than what channel checks are suggesting right now.
But the uncertainty is about the aftermath. Does this actually lead to small businesses suffering for a more prolonged period because cash transactions become more difficult to do? And India is a cash intensive economy. So, does that change happen so quickly that small businesses suffer and as a consequent there is an impact on job creation and consumption? That is what we are not very clear about. And that only time will tell. But as far as just the currency in circulation is concerned, we will have not normalcy, but normal like conditions pretty quickly, I would reckon in the next month or so.Q: And a few months after that, we will probably be hit with another disruption which is GST. You are sure that through the course of the next four quarters, the market will be able to deal with these two disruptions one after the other the moment it starts to normalise after demonetisation? It now begins to fret about the changes brought about by GST? You do not think that will be earnings disruptive next year?A:
That also will be a problem for broad markets, for smaller companies. Larger companies may actually end up benefitting from GST. The timing of GST has also become a little less certain given how the parliament session panned out in December and it is going to be a lot harder to achieve the April 1 deadline. So, more likely, we are going to see a delay in GST. But, GST is also going to be something that is down to execution. We have been saying this to investors for the past year or so that do not underestimate how complicated the execution is. We are talking about nearly 10 million firms coming online, 30 million digital signatures and several tens of millions of transactions on a daily basis. If anything it is actually more complicated than the currency exchange that has happened over the past one month. But of course, there is greater preparedness as well. There is no suddenness to this. The system is far better equipped to deal with it. But, we cannot take away the fact that there will be some uncertainty and some impact out of GST.
Again, like demonetisation, I cannot pinpoint exactly how much. And therefore, we go back to the question on whether to buy equities or not, I think it is hinged on prices. I do not think we can confidently say where growth is heading whatever my forecasts are but I can surely look at share prices and say that it is looking attractive. And that is the reason why 2017 may pan out to be a better year for equities than 2015 or 2016.Q: So, what should a long-term investor do keeping 2017 in mind? Should he just go by what you are saying that valuations are become attractive. Now depending on how quickly markets or growth bounces back, you will see returns actually coming in the next 3-4 quarters or at best, it might get delayed. Should he work on that premise that the risk is that you may have to wait a couple of extra quarters till all these things settle down and then you will get your returns. But if you buy at these valuations, it is only a matter of being patient because the returns will come. The absolute downsides may not be very significant. Would that be a fair assessment?A:
Time is always the friend of equity investors. So, the investor who has the maximum time on his side also has the maximum return on his side. So, whichever investor is thinking about equities, thinking short-term is always fraught with much greater risk and much greater probability of downside. We can never be sure whether the markets do not have substantial downside or not. Events could pan out very differently. I have to admit that on the back of Brexit, we thought stocks will go down, but they did not. On the back of the US presidential result, a lot of people thought stocks will go down and they did not.
So, stock markets can be very funny animals and therefore, I would never hazard a guess in what happens in the short run and can this go down before it goes up. It can. But if you have time on your side, it eventually turns out much better than those who do not have time. So, I would agree with you, for long-term investors, these are good opportunities to engage in equities. You wait for that time when equities actually become cheap, they become less favoured, they are not very popular now. And that is time when you come in and buy and eventually it works out in your favour, so I agree with you.