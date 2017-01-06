Here are Sandeep Shenoys views on mkt & specific sectors

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep S Shenoy of Pioneer Investcorp shared his readings and outlook on specific stocks and sectors.
Jan 06, 2017, 09.39 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Here are Sandeep Shenoy's views on mkt & specific sectors

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep S Shenoy of Pioneer Investcorp shared his readings and outlook on specific stocks and sectors.

Here are Sandeep Shenoys views on mkt & specific sectors

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep S Shenoy of Pioneer Investcorp shared his readings and outlook on specific stocks and sectors.

Sandeep Shenoy (more)

Analyst, Pioneer Investcorp | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep S Shenoy of Pioneer Investcorp shared his readings and outlook on specific stocks and sectors.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Sandeep S Shenoy's interview to Sonia Shenoy & Anuj Singhal.

Anuj: Do you think 2017 could be different for equities, could be a better year than 2016?

A: Brokers always survive on hope, so we will start the year saying that it is going to be good but somewhere down the line, after one or two quarters, rationality always sets in.

However, one worrisome part is that for the last three years we have been beginning the financial year as well as the calendar year with good hope and somewhere down the line earning degradation happens and this could be the fourth year where we could be having flat earnings per share (EPS) on index front, but somewhere or other we have to scout for opportunities to outdo the market and that is what all of us are trying to do.

More to follow...

Here are Sandeep Shenoys views on mkt & specific sectors

