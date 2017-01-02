Govt sops, cut in bank lending rates to boost economy: Enam

The first half of 2017 will see more confidence in the market, believes Vallabh Bhansali, Chairman of Enam Securities. The government’s recent sops for agri and housing sectors followed by banks cutting lending rates will boost the economy.Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bhansali said that more expenditure from the government is needed. The upcoming Budget could have more spends towards infrastructure.More banks are likely to follow the State Bank of India ’s lead and cut rates, he said. The SBI slashed its marginal cost of lending rate by 90 basis points across all maturities.The sell-off by the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in last 3 months were due to Donald Trump winning the US elections. They will come back eventually, he added.

A: The first half or most of it should remain bottoms up market but with lot more confidence because the year of break was 2016; we broke from a lot of traditions and that creates more clarity.

We have a new President in the US by January 20, we have the Budget here on February 1 and demonetisation is behind us. So we have a lot of policy clarity that will emerge in the next six-eight weeks and that will make the bottom up people more comfortable with greater policy clarity. So I see better days ahead.



Latha: The New Year announcements from the Prime Minister as well as a giant rate cut from State Bank of India . Do you think this is a fairly potent combination? Do you see recovery picking up?

A: Definitely for a long time I haven't see a sharp cut like this and I think more banks will follow, but I must also say that this in itself may not be enough and we need to see greater expenditure by the government but in itself what we have been clamouring for, a big rate cut irrespective of what Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does, has happened and I cannot welcome it enough.

Sonia: You spoke about the possibility or the hope of greater expenditure. What more do you think the government could announce in this Budget and what are your expectations?

A: The government has been pushing expenditure on the infrastructure side. However, more could happen where rubber hits the road and given the fact that we have had demand destruction, people will look for even more tangible support.

However, one thing that I liked about the recent announcements and I hope that that gets built on was very measured approach. It was not a populist kind of thing, they were in different areas, nothing was out of hand, the growth in numbers whether there will be 33 percent more homes or doubling of loans to farmers and so on, everything is very measured. I think this measured calibrated approach in the directed, well select areas, if it continues into expenditure on certain roads, certain railway projects whether it is rebuilding stations. We had those announcements in the recent visit from the prime minister where he announced several projects in the railways.

If we see more money comes out and advances go out to contractors, I think the rate cut plus some of those measures will boost the sentiment.



Anuj: Your point is taken that for now it is measured and calibrated but the risk is that as we head into an important election year as well, we have Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections around the corner, could we get some bit of populism as well and that is something that the capital market do not like. What are your thoughts on that?

A: The moment for the populist was December 31 and from that day he chose not to be populist and be measured, I think the risk is over. I would not expect any more populist measures as such. If we haven't heard the final numbers of demonetisation, the government has made its intension clear by passing an ordinance to deal with the shortfall if any, which I do not expect to be a large number. So that might be a different story but it has been extremely measured but I personally do not think any more populism.

Latha: You used the word demand destruction and there are daily reports of tax authorities doing their analytics on the way in which deposits have come back into the system. Of course, that needs to be done but what does that do to demand especially consumer discretionary demand?

A: As a long-term investor I look for what has been done for the long-term. For almost decades and centuries we have got used to a way of life where gaining the system is okay, it's even smart. I think that has to change and here we have a leader who has taken huge political risk and continues to take that political risk to correct the system. However, I feel a lot more secure from a future generation point of view that we are moving in that direction. So I wouldn't worry about it that demand destruction happens for some people, we are missing out that how much the organised sector likes it.

There are number of investors who are just looking forward to investing in companies that benefit from a more organised economy.

Sonia: What do you see as the trend from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) over the next three-six months because in the last three months FIIs have pulled out at least Rs 40,000 crore from our market and there has been a big degree of underperformance of the Indian market versus other markets including other emerging markets? What do you see as a trend here on?

A: This was a massive correction following Donald Trump's victory and also picking up gains that they had accumulated in emerging markets. As you rightly said this is across the board. It is not related to demonetisation or demand destruction here. So this is self reversing markets, when the prices are low, send their own triggers for investors to come back. So I am not worried about that at all. They are always opportunistic and they will come back.

Latha: 2017 is a better year?

A: Definitely, no doubt about it.