Good time to trade long, 2017 a year of opportunities: Expert

It was a day for penny stocks as they rallied in trade today. Telecom stocks saw some recovery and were up 3.5 percent.On the second working day of the market, the important question that has been on the minds of all is what to expect from the market in the year 2017.According to Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities, there are many uncertainties in the market for the year 2017, with Donald Trump coming into power and impact of demonetisation. But, he says there are many opportunities too. He advised trading on the long side.He also suggested staying away from the pharma space due to the many US FDA concerns.As per SP Tulsian, GST roll-out not meeting the deadline of April 1 will not affect the market. The two-day GST Council meet concluded without any consensus making it almost certain the April 1 deadline cannot be met.As the Budget is round the corner, Ashwani Gujral is positive on fertiliser stocks. He made a buy call on Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), Chambal Fertiliser