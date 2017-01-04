Good time to trade long, 2017 a year of opportunities: Expert

Just as we step into 2017, Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities warns there are many uncertainties in the market this year, with Donald Trump coming into power and impact of demonetisation. But, he quickly adds there are many opportunities too.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » MARKET OUTLOOK

Jan 04, 2017, 07.13 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Good time to trade long, 2017 a year of opportunities: Expert

Just as we step into 2017, Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities warns there are many uncertainties in the market this year, with Donald Trump coming into power and impact of demonetisation. But, he quickly adds there are many opportunities too.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Good time to trade long, 2017 a year of opportunities: Expert

Just as we step into 2017, Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities warns there are many uncertainties in the market this year, with Donald Trump coming into power and impact of demonetisation. But, he quickly adds there are many opportunities too.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

SP Tulsian (more)

CEO, sptulsian.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

It was a day for penny stocks as they rallied in trade today. Telecom stocks saw some recovery and were up 3.5 percent.

On the second working day of the market, the important question that has been on the minds of all is what to expect from the market in the year 2017.

According to Mehraboon Irani of Nirmal Bang Securities, there are many uncertainties in the market for the year 2017, with Donald Trump coming into power and impact of demonetisation. But, he says there are many opportunities too. He advised trading on the long side.

He also suggested staying away from the pharma space due to the many US FDA concerns.

As per SP Tulsian, GST roll-out not meeting the deadline of April 1 will not affect the market. The two-day GST Council meet concluded without any consensus making it almost certain the April 1 deadline cannot be met. 

As the Budget is round the corner, Ashwani Gujral is positive on fertiliser stocks. He made a buy call on Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), Chambal Fertiliser .

Watch video for more...
Tags  Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals National Fertilizers Indiabulls Housing Finance Donald Trump GST SP Tulsian Ashwani Gujral US FDA Pharma
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Good time to trade long, 2017 a year of opportunities: Expert

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.