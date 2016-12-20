FY17 will end with zero earnings growth; H2FY18 to be good: Enam

Globally, markets are looking volatile. While the US dollar is expected to appreciate further, the euro is likely to slip. This volatility in currencies will have repercussions on emerging markets too, says Manish Chokhani, Director of Enam Holdings.

India is in the midst of uncertainty with demonetisation, implementation of the Goods & Service Tax (GST) Bill and tepid-looking earnings playing out believes Manish Chokhani, Director of Enam Holdings.



"I am cautiously optimistic," Chokhani said while discussing the outlook for 2017. GST and the upcoming UP elections will be key trigger points next year.



While FY17 will end with zero earnings growth, the second half of FY18 will be

spectacular for earnings, according to Chokhani. First quarter of next fiscal will remain under stress.



Globally, markets are looking volatile. While the US dollar is expected to appreciate further, the euro is likely to slip. This volatility in currencies will have repercussions on emerging markets too, he says.



Chokhani said India will need to fix rupee volatility for a structural bull market. It is looking difficult for EMs to enter a bull market phase.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Manish Chokhani's interview to Udayan Mukherjee on CNBC-TV18.



Q: How do you feel about the world today it seems so uncertain globally and locally, what your crystal ball telling you about what kind of phase we are about to enter?



A: First I wish I knew crystal ball gazing is being very hazardous. This year itself which has gone by it started terribly and then did so well and then again cracked in November, but like you said if you had said that there will be Brexit, demonetisation, the arrival of Donald Trump, Italy probably thinking of leaving Europe market should have fallen apart and the fact is we are holding on and we are resilient and we are seeing for the first time emergence of domestic flows offsetting global flows and reality is the foreign inflows this year in the secondary markets have now been what barely USD 4 billion this year which is nothing on the base which they have.



There is hope around India. The world certainly has never looked more scary and more volatile. India also with now demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST) is heading into a period of uncertainty and earnings look very tepid, but as you say your hopes spring eternal, there is a lot of macro things which are headwinds for us and yet they are demographic trends, entrepreneurial trends which are tailwinds for us. On balance I am cautiously optimistic that’s the best way I can sum it up.



Q: What’s the global backdrop looking like, because the dollar on a tear, market did not fall after the Donald Trump victory and bond yields are rising after so long, where does it keep the global market backdrop for us?



A: After 2007 we spoken on many occasions it is being completely schizophrenic -- so we go from complete euphoria to complete gloom in a matter of 6 months and I suspect it is something like that currently going on, where you have the Fed chief saying we will hike interest rates suggesting that US is doing well and at the same time the incoming president says they want to run a stimulus package, which suggest the country is not doing so well and in a country where the Federal Reserve is leverage 99:1 one would imagine a 25-50 basis point interest increase would basically bankrupt that or hike in fiscal deficit will again bankrupt that country and the unfunded liabilities that sit in the US, which by the way is the best economy out of the whole developed world it is a bit bizarre and with USD 100-150 billion infrastructure spend that Donald Trump talks about we have had a global rally in infrastructure and metal stocks forgetting that China used to spend a trillion dollars and yet these were flat on their back 12 months ago.



It really confusing and I don’t think macro bets one can hazard. The clearest trade of course today is the Euro is clearly going to 0.9 against the dollar and it is going to fund the carry trade, because the dollar is surely going to rise, the Euro is surely going to fall and what repercussion that has for emerging markets is pretty grim.



In that context if India loses its macro stability, which this government has done very well over the last 2-2.5 years, because we were considered fragile 5 and now we are considered one of the shining stars juxtaposed with the fact that this should be a growth market given that we have unit volume growth that the long term outlook where a long term investors have remained interested, but the short term surely FY17 I am guessing we will end with zero earnings growth.



FY18 who knows what happens with GST around the corner, with UP elections around the corner what the behaviour patterns are and we are still a small economy. When I look at the profit pools and the size of the economy just doesn’t tally with the real size of this country and I suspect the answer at some point will come through currency adjustment. I can’t for the life of me fathom why the rest of the world blew up and our currency went from 40 to 70 with oil pricing falling of the way they did. Now of course they have come back and that is another headwind for us on the macro site, but unless we managed to fix currency -- I can see how we create a very long structural bull market over here.



Q: Is there a case for global bull market right now in emerging markets?



A: Look you have come out of 35 years of the bond market went from a high of 1980 in terms of interest rates to a low which basically has ended now -- it is a 35 year super cycle for bond which have ended and the reflation trade where every time something happened you had effectively the central banks coming to bail you out and that kept equities afloat, asset prices afloat and the gush of liquidity which went around the world -- so something has turned in the world. It seems to me in technical parlance it is an extension of a bull market rather than a new bull market in the world and people trying to keep a plateau in economies which clearly have run the best by date.



If you look around at Japan, you look around at Europe, you look around indeed at most of the US really all the votes that are now coming to these nationalist right wing kind of tribal type of leaders is a reflection of that growing frustration in those economies that were ex-growth.



In that scenario to call bull market is really difficult. The predication of course in US is that Trump will get USD 2.5 trillion of corporate assets stashed overseas back and you get a wave of buybacks in US, you get a tax bonanza there and that is not the stuff which makes lasting bull markets.



Also with the rising dollar it is going to be tough for emerging markets -- so I can’t really make a good macro case to say that you should be here and yet when you go and do bottom up companies and you see the work which is going on over there and the relative size that gives you hope that surely this company can’t be this size 5 years later.



Again I will give you a small example today the profit of just Reliance or TCS is greater than the entire fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), auto, durables and retail sector put together. All of them put together would make about USD 4 billion and when I take auto I am including Tata Motors, but excluding the JLR piece which is overseas, when you look at it that way -- it is like where is this mythical Indian consumer.



If the entire profit pool of this category if I take FMCG, durable, retail then you add even media, telecom, auto its under USD 10 billion annual profits (PAT) for this entire sector and you look at IT we make more than USD 10 billion and while we are sanguine about prospects for Indian IT services the fact it is a big profit pool USD 13-14 billion is roughly our BFSI space, oil and gas is USD 10 billion - - so it is really these 3 sectors which predicates what going to happen to earnings in India. It is not really the consumers yet and that what is perplexing that if this country has to grow it can’t be on the back of oil and gas or it can’t only be like 30-35 percent weightage for BFSI in the index -- something has to lift us off.



