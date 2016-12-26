FMs clarification removed nervousness from market:Deven Choksey

A:

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy, Deven Choksey, MD, KRChoksey Investment Managers shared his reading and outlook on the market and also gave recommendations on various stocks.The statement coming up from the Prime Minister (PM) side about need to tax the capital market for the income that it is generating and thereafter clarification coming up from the Finance Minister (FM) next itself -- I think that the need to raise the tax was spelled out probably. On the round-tripping of that transactions which have been taking place through the P-notes in the FIIs segment was the hint possibly coming up from that PM side as I believe.Maybe the understanding came out about the long-term tax getting into the tax mode which FM very clearly clarified yesterday. It is good that he clarified before the start of the market today, so at least that shock or nervousness has been avoided.It is always difficult to take action after the event is out. Probably the market has reacted. I think clarification has to come from the company side as to what kind of inspection it is going to be and what impact it might have. I don’t think that the clarification is out in the market today. I think sooner they give the clarification better it would be. Currently, in the pharma space this is a particular issue wherein any companies coming up for an kind of observation under USFDA makes the market nervous and that is where you see the companies getting victimised.Particularly those companies which are commanding higher valuations they are the first ones to get attacked in to the markets. So, maybe you should read this news and the impact thereafter with a point that the valuations could possibly be the reason for which the market is quickly shading this particular valuation and that is where a fall is.The way in which the fall is coming and the valuations are getting neglected, I would rather start looking at some of the important valuations, which are coming down for many companies. So this is a time not look otherwise but maybe look very systematically into some other good quality companies.The fall in the market is also largely because of unwinding of the position, which people have been carrying. The momentum broke in November and people are now finding pains because the market is not recovering. That is where the desperate selling is taking place.To my mind this could be the last leg of selling which may have started happening and whether it could I think break it down below to 7,750 or even beyond that. Difficult to predict this point of time because volume is very low. However, some of the positions unloading taking place could mean that some pains in midcaps thought they may not be counting as Index they may be part of Index they could possibly give a little more jerk as I see it.