FIIs only missing piece of puzzle; see uptick from now: Gujral

On the last trading day for year 2016, the Indian equity market finished the day on a high note and benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were both in green.

Nifty was up 82 points and closed at 8185.80, while Sensex closed at 26626.46, up 260.31 points.

"Given the bearish signals, environment, depression that was there, it is very likely that the market has made a bottom because there were all the reasons when apparent tax hikes were announced, we should have broken 7900-7950 that day," says market expert Ashwani Gujral.

"Overall the market has held on to a major longer term support of 7900-7950 which gives you the confidence that there is upside," he said.



Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are the only piece of puzzle missing, he further added.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 he said, "From here on only improvement will happen, the market will discount improvement and not the deterioration that has priced in."



