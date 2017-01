Experts advise treading cautiously ahead of Budget, elections

The mid cap index gave a good performance for the fourth consecutive day and the Bank Nifty led the way. Market turned out to be strong in the last hour of trade today.The midcap index was up 3.6 percent for the week. Market made all round gains and Sensex gained 245 points.However, experts advise treading cautiously as the upcoming month is full of market-moving events like the Union Budget and state elections.Metal stocks were shining and SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com took a positive call on natural resources stocks. He said if the rupee is weakening then it is an added advantage to natural resources company.Tulsian also said he has been maintaining a positive call on both public and private sector banks, especially after seeing Bank Nifty level at 18000.