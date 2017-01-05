Jan 05, 2017, 05.29 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In the fourth day running, the mid cap index gave a good performance and the Bank Nifty led the way. Market turned out to be strong in the last hour of trade today. However, market experts advise treading cautiously as the next month is full of key events like the Union Budget and state elections.
Experts advise treading cautiously ahead of Budget, elections
