Earnings growth of ex-financials may come down to 0% in Q3 & Q4

Many sectors have been engulfed in the aftermath of the demonetisation drive and the market too is bearing the brunt of the cash chaos.
Expressing disappointment due to the cash ban Anish Damania of IDFC Securities says that the market may not see a recovery soon and there will be three quarters of dismay.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said that the earnings growth will be impacted and earnings growth of non-financial sector can come down close to zero percent from 15 percent.
Painting a positive picture, he said that the earnings growth will be positive for the finacial sector. Banks have received deposits at lower rate of interest and earnings will be more positive than negative for PSU banks.
Damania says he finds value in the pharma sector, IT, oil and gas, commodities.
He also bets on Sun Pharma and says it is a matter of time that the negative news will die down.
There will not be too much of an impact on Sun Pharma
and 18-19 percent earnings growth can continue, he said. Asian Paints
still continue to be expensive and Damania takes a hold call on the stock.Below is the transcript of Anish Damania’s interview to Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.Sonia: The mood is quite sombre. The Nifty has lost 10 percent in the last three months. Do you get a sense that we could see lower levels in the market very soon?A:
It goes like this that the earnings trajectory definitely which was so far, till September quarter, ex-financials, we could have seen a 15 percent kind of growth. There is a huge suspicion on how that is going to pan out in this quarter. We have not been able to work out the numbers as yet because the situation is so fluid and even corporates are finding it extremely difficult to guide as to how things are going to be. So, clearly, there are going to be disappointment this quarter, next quarter, probably one more quarter after that. So, there could be three quarters of disappointments and if that is how the situation could be, I would not be betting on a recovery in the market. However, domestic flows continue to be there.
So, till the time domestic flows continue to be there, there will be brake supplied on the fall in the Nifty. And this is exactly what has happened, so post demonetisation we saw the market go below 8,000. It has recovered a bit and now again it is below 8,000. So, to an extent, we have seen that there was this initial impact of demonetisation, there was a small recovery and again it has come back. So, it will take some time for markets to find its place and till that time, it will remain weak. In my view, it will remain a little bit more range bound till about January 15. After that, we will see how data comes along and we will take a call on the market at that point of time.Latha: What have you done to your earnings? How much have you tweaked them?A:
Right now, we have just put it on hold in terms of, we are getting data company-wise and most probably by the end of this month, we should be ready with our numbers. My sense is that the earnings growth, which we have seen so far, ex-financials, let us say keep the financials out, of 15 percent in Q2, that can come down to close to zero percent. So, that is something which we will have to look at. So, there could be downgrades of anywhere between 5 percent and 15 percent in terms of earnings of the companies.Sonia: So, you said that the earnings growth of 15 percent can come down to zero percent. This is ex-financials. But by when? Will it be in Q3 and Q4 or do you think it could be over the next six months?A:
In Q3 and Q4.Sonia: But what about financials itself? Are you seeing any kind of upside there? Because over there, we are seeing the problems just exacerbate, especially for some of these public sector undertaking (PSU) banks. Any thoughts on how to approach it?A:
Initially, it will be a positive thing because the deposits, which they have got is at a lower rate of interest while the money which they are depositing with the RBI is coming with about 5.75 percent or so. So, there is clearly a spread. So, I would say that to that extent, the earnings will be okay as far as PSU banks are concerned.
What we need to look at is how the economy shapes up and a lot of these PSU banks are exposed to small and medium enterprise (SME) and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) and how those perform over a period of time. So, that is something which we will have to watch. However, in the initial phases, earnings will be more positive than negative for the PSU banks.Latha: What about consumer discretionary? Yesterday, we had the India Business Leader Awards jury round, and one of the things that came from that jury was that high level, luxury consumption could get hit rather badly even if staples and other things start picking up. Are you changing your view on any of the consumer discretionary? Buys and sells?A:
We had already changed our view. We had sell calls on staples prior to demonetisation. That we have removed from our top-sell list and we had buy calls on the consumer discretionary that we have either put onto hold or underweight. So, that is exactly what we have done. We will wait and see as to how much impact because there is clearly an impact. One is how much impact and how long will that impact last. That time will tell. According to our estimates or our talk with managements, we have found that there are varying degrees. However, most of them say that it will be at least six months before we can start seeing some normalcy.Latha: Let me put this question to you in this fashion. After adjusting for the demonetisation impact, what are your list of buys? We also have decent value now compared to what the values were four months back. So, where are you finding value? What is your buy list?A:
Our buy list is clearly more relative in nature because we are finding out companies, which are not impacted by demonetisation. So, it is not very unknown that those companies stand in the pharmaceutical space, those companies stand in the IT space, the oil and gas space, the material space, I am talking about commodities, or those that find in business to business (B2B) businesses. Wherever the India presence is lower and international presence is higher, those are the businesses, which we are going into. And lastly, those businesses where we do not face the end consumer and they are B2B, like for example, the power companies like Power Grid
, NTPC
, etc. or those have annuity kind of earnings like Bharti Infratel
, those kind of stocks are something which we would prefer at this point of time.Sonia: But it is interesting that from the pharmaceutical space, Sun Pharmaceuticals is the biggest loser in the month of December. It is down almost about 15 percent because of its own issues with respect to the Halol plant delay and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), etc. Is this a good time to be buying some of these heavyweights like Sun Pharma? Do you think the US FDA issues will continue to plague them?A:
Absolutely. This was the story when the pharmaceutical companies were derated and we were underweight pharma till the demonetisation happened, because it was continuing to plague them. You can see Sun Pharma has already come off from its highs of about Rs 1,300 to less than half that level. Businesses otherwise are fairly strong. I feel that at this point of time, it is now a good time to enter Sun Pharma. The risk reward ratio in case of Sun Pharma is extremely good. So, I would recommend investors to accumulate Sun Pharma through the negative news that might come through. It is just a matter of time before that negative news dies down maybe in the next 2-3 months. Then, probably we will start seeing stability and probably the earnings growth. I do not see too much of an impact on earnings growth and Sun Pharma, the 18-19 percent earnings growth can continue. So, once investors see that, they will switch back to pharma or to Sun Pharma with a big bang. And I would say that the right time to accumulate is probably when not many people would want to look at it.Latha: What kind of lows can you see? There are some positives. We could expect something in the Budget or at least the market expects something will come in the Budget. It is possible that goods and services (GST) will be done in the budget session itself. Because of all this, is the bottom likely to be tempered?A:
One of the things, which I am looking at is what is the kind of expectations, which is building up. So, if you ask across the spectrum, then there is expectations of a big bang Budget. So, most people are expecting that taxes will be cut for both the corporates as well as the individuals. You will have a last stimulus to the poor sections of the society and therefore spending can improve.
Then we have this talk that GST could be through the Budget and all those things. So, if you look at the expectations of people have increased manifold in this Budget. Now, therefore, to that extent, you will see that till the Budget time, the stock market may not fall too much. It will trade between the range of 7,800 and 8,200.
Therefore Budget, we will see what direction it gives and how they propose to go forward. That is something which will be very evident. My sense is that given the kind of pain, which people have gone through in this demonetisation process, it will be a large stimulus to those kind of people who have gone through this pain, especially because Uttar Pradesh elections and Punjab elections are coming up with other elections in the states of Goa, etc.
So, I would say that the government could be very well aware that if they do not give some largesse to the poor in the Budget, then they could lose the plot. So, I would expect the Budget will tilt more towards the kind of ‘Gareebo ka Budget’ than anything significant at this point of time.Latha: GST, will that be a very big boost? Will you buy any stocks related to GST or would you not buy because of the confusion it will create?A:
My sense is that GST is an issue which needs to be resolved and if I were to go back a little bit, about 15-20 days when some of the people of the GST council say that April 1 deadline is unlikely to be met. Now let us see how that progresses because it seems to me that the government is extremely keen that this goes on a April 1 deadline. So, let us see how this meeting goes.
I am not so sure how much probability to put to the event of this contextual issue about dual control getting sorted out. Most likely it will take some more time before it gets sorted out.
The second thing is that because of this demonetisation, a lot of states would have lost revenue for things, which are not covered by GST and I am not so sure as to how the states are going to bargain for those losses, which they feel could be inflicted by the centre’s move on demonetisation. So, there will be this tussle, which will go on for some time. I am sure because GST has to get rolled out before September 15 of next year that it has to get resolved pretty soon now over the next two months or so. So, I am sure that that resolution will come through but at what cost to the centre is something which we need to see.
First of all, GST, in the wake of what has happened with demonetisation will be some more disruption and we also need to see how the rules come about for the stock, which is there at the start of the GST cycle as to how that will be treated with respect to the taxes, which were applied earlier. So, there are these things, which need to be sorted out, which we need to understand before commenting on that.Sonia: Asian Paints has lost more than 10 percent this month. Is this a time to be buying some of these franchises or would you wait some more?A:
I would wait some more time because at the dealership level, right now because paint jobs could have been in process so, they may not have stopped half way. So we just need to see. It might be a little bit, a moth or a two month lag impact, which will see the demand fall happen. So, I would wait. Asian Paints is still very expensive. I think it is not fully accounting for probably a slowdown. At the same time, oil prices have also risen. So, the cost of raw materials also would have gone up. So, we would like to wait for some more correction in the stock price before we buy that business right now.