Do not see any urgency to buy Sun Pharma, says Dipan Mehta

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dipan Mehta, Member of BSE & NSE shared his readings and outlook on specific stocks and sectors.

Sonia: What are your thoughts on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries because the news flow has been negative but the price action has also seen it through? Do you expect more selling pressure or do you think that most of it is in the price?

A: We were expecting some positive news on the Halol plant but that did not come through and it may take several more months, so that certainly is going to impact the capacity of the company to grow going forward. However, for a large size company like Sun Pharma, where base effect is coming into play, growing the US business is becoming quite challenging and there are other issues with domestic businesses as well when it comes to price control. So while I do feel that a lot of the negatives are priced into Sun Pharma but for the company to go back to its growth rate of at least 15 percent or thereabout may take a few more quarters. So there is no urgency to buy into Sun Pharma which is why we are seeing lacklustre price action and on the whole in terms of growth potential opportunities, in terms of new molecules, more or less all that has got factored in and even the Ranbaxy merger, the benefits coming out from there has also been factored in but Mohali was a negative. So the picture is such that we should expect slower growth for the next three-four quarters or so, unless there is some resolution of the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) plans and thereafter one has to see how the new product launches are taking place and how revenues are flowing through.



Latha: Is there anything you will fish for in infrastructure space?

A: Infrastructure may get a leg up in this Budget and the government, if it is looking to increase spending in the light of slowdown that's taking place in the economy. I think infrastructure is one space which requires humongous amount of spending and that may benefit the stocks over there but across the board infrastructure companies, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, their order books have been gradually going up and a lot of them are orders which have come at good profit margin because they have perhaps learned the mistakes they made in the past and the new orders are coming in with specific rollout plans and once you get the order, the commissioning and the actual process, the billing would start sooner rather than later and one should look at becoming slightly overweight on the infrastructure stocks.

However, talking specifically about picks, it's best to go with largest company Larsen and Toubro (L&T), a usual disclosure that we and our clients are invested in.

The company's guidance is about 15 percent growth in the order book as well as revenues, has provided a lot of confidence. They should be able to gradually maintain or improve their operating profit margins. There is some value left in the subsidiaries as well and there is potential to unlock some of the investments which they have made in some of the infrastructure projects and that could also help improve the balance sheet quality and it is a well diversified company in terms of geographical presence. So it provides a lot more comfort as far as investors are concerned. It has been a bit of an underperformer for the last four-five years or so but it could do very well going forward. So rather than going for the midcap infrastructure companies, where the risk levels are high; go for the largest and the best and that's L&T.

