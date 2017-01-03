Demonetisation’s history, be bullish & buy stocks: Jhunjhunwala

In a sharp contrast to market analysts who are bearish on market’s performance due to demonetisation, big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala advises investors to invest in stocks. “Cash ban is history. If you have money, put it in stocks,” he told ETNow in an interview.

Besides, the ace investor is confident that demonetisation-induced situation will normalise sooner than expected. Jhunjhunwala reiterated that Nifty50’s bounceback to nearly 8200 levels from 7900 suggests limited downside risks.

Terming demonetisation a “history”, Jhunjhunwala said, selling by FIIs is likely to reverse. Markets have factored in a Q3 earnings hit and a friendly Union Budget can help the market to move scale higher, he added.