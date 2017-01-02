Demonetisation: Topline growth of India Inc seen at 6-8% in FY17: Crisil

Good Budget and interest rate cuts can drive the growth in next quarter, DK Joshi, Chief Economist at Crisil Ratings said. While growth has been impacted, same can’t be said for the growth trend.

Below is the verbatim transcript of DK Joshi, Nagarajan Narasimhan & Pawan Agrawal’s interview to Prashant Nair & Ekta Batra on CNBC-TV18.



Prashant: We just spoke with Mahesh Vyas at CMIE and he actually said something interesting, he said that according to him demonetisation has impacted the trend rate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth. So, this is not just a mean of quarter or two quarter kind of an impact. He is talking about a trend rate being impacted how do you see it?



Joshi: It is too early to tell whether the trend has been impacted. At this juncture our call is that the two quarters growth has been shaved off and after that things can return to normal once the remonetisation part is over and things return to normal. It all depends on how quickly you normalise this situation. There is a good possibility that the growth could pick up next year on two counts.



One is that you have a weak base and if the Budget is supportive of growth and interest rates already are supportive of growth. So, I think we can see growth already inching towards its trend rate of growth of around 8 percent. I think the average rate of growth in the last 13 years is 7.5 percent, so it is not a great achievement in that sense.



However, clearly from the lows we could, as far as the trend rate is getting impacted is I think you will have to analyse much more you will have to look at small enterprises.



What I was saying is that the trend rate of growth getting impacted I am not so convinced about that story because there are things that the government has done which lift the trend over the medium run for instances goods and services tax (GST), bankruptcy code these don’t push growth up quickly. They improve your trend rate of growth, so there are things which offset what the demonetisation has done. So, it is inter player of both these things that is going to play out over the next couple of years. It is too early to say that the trend has been damaged as of now.



Prashant: You actually are calling for pick up after financial year 2018, April onwards?



Joshi: Yes, I think premised on two things one that the situation returns to normal by March and second you get a normal monsoons.



Prashant: Situations returns to normal you mean in terms of cash being in the system –remonetisation?



Joshi: That is right, many of the sectors will pick up some sectors will see some headwinds continue for some more time. Some will recover quickly, that part is there but to say that the trend has been damaged I think it is a little early.



Prashant: What are your thoughts across sector as you look at?



Narasimhan: Taking on from what DK Joshi was saying I think at the broader sectoral level there are a few themes which are emerging. Investment will probably continue to drive and that to focused on public sector investments which has been the story for FY17. The private sector investment which we were expecting to start off somewhere in 2018 I think will be slightly deferred. Again the capacity utilisation levels are still not up to the levels for the corporate sector to put in investments.



Also there is this general sense of uncertainty so public sector capex that is one which is a positive, the second positive is interest rates. I think you have seen some of the large lenders dropping their interest rates that should sort of help most of the corporate at least especially the ones which are stressed on their balance sheets.



On the other side the commodity cycle is again picking up. Crude is again moving up, our call is that crude will probably average around mid 50’s or high 50’s in the next year.



So, putting all of these together our call for FY18 is that it will be slightly better. FY17 first up was good, but second half is definitely going to be hugely impacted. So, if you look at FY17 our overall topline growth for the entire corporate that we cover looks at around mid to high single digit say 6 to 8 percent growth and that we expect to sort of inch up to around about 10 percent topline growth.



On the profitability side the second half again will be muted and based on that our full year profitability call is around 10 percent earnings growth that we expect it to sort of bump up to closer to 14 or 15 percent.



