Demonetisation: Situation could stabilise by January end, says Reliance Cap

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Madhu Kela, Chief Investment Strategist, Reliance Capital said that pain from demonetisation is coming down. Queues are coming down in banks, he said, adding that he sees the situation getting stabilised by January end.Valuations have corrected a bit, he said, in largecap companies owing to a lot of selling by FIIs. Domestic institutions are buying, he said.

Real estate has taken a beating, he said. The term deposit rates in some banks are lower than savings rates. He stressed that domestic money coming in will only accelerate.



Below is the transcript of Madhu Kela’s interview to Udayan Mukherjee on CNBC-TV18.



Q: By when do you think the impact of demonetisation with start to abate?



A: The next one-two quarters could still be little tough from an economy perspective but things must start to improve in the second half of this year fundamentally for sure. Whatever the impact of this is, maybe the worst is behind us, as far as the impact of the demonetisation is also concerned. We must start to see some kind of things coming back to resemblance in the second half of January once the notes in currency improve over the next 20-30 days. It is already coming down. You can see the queues are coming down in the banks, etc. But the hope is that this situation will get normalised by January end.



Q: Have valuations corrected enough because in many high quality businesses they seem to have corrected. At the aggregate level of the Sensex on Nifty, it may not have corrected that much optically. But do you see valuations having adjusted to this problem or is there absolute downside in prices you think?



A: I think valuations have corrected quite a big, specifically in largecap companies, I would say because there has been a relentless foreign selling. In the last three months, they have sold Rs 25,000 crore. Most of the foreign selling comes in the largecap names while domestic institutions have participated and bought the equal amount but there has been a lot of selling through the year and specifically more importantly in the last three months. So, I see there is a lot of valuation comfort, which has come in select names, definitely in the largecap arena. I would not make that same comment with that kind of conviction about the midcap segment specifically the companies which are just getting listed.



I do not understand, market seems to have completely divided. A lot of these companies which are getting listed are trading at such rich valuation versus very large companies in the same sector being available at much cheaper levels. So, there is definitely a disconnect in the market, but in the largecap side, you are right, things have corrected quite a bit. And they are looking attractive from an investment perspective.



Q: What is the sense you get when you talk to large domestic investors, high networth individuals (HNI), professional investors, even participants in Reliance Mutual Fund if you happen to interact with them because the reason the market has not crashed completely is because of this domestic money that you spoke about. Do you see that as a comfort, the fact that they are wading through these periods of pain without panicking or do you see it as a risk that if this foreign selling continues and results are bad in January, it is possible that even from the domestic side, we might see some selling.



A: That does not look the case to be honest with you because of two-three reasons. One is that, still you have a USD 2 trillion economy with 10-11 percent financial saving. So, you are still talking of USD 200 billion of financials, leave alone the physical savings we are not talking about it. So, when you have that kind of resource to be deployed every year and that is going to rise, where is the ultimate opportunity? Specifically after the demonetisation, clearly real estate has become challenging. Interest rates, today, the term deposit rate in SBI is lower than a lot of saving bank account rates with a couple of banks, which are offering and debt funds have done quite a bit in last two years. People have made a lot of money. Gold, you know what the situation is.



So, where do you put the money? The domestic money what we are seeing, in my view, it can only accelerate that if at all there is a decline, there are a lot of seasoned investors and people who have missed the bus and who have not participated in equity, I would say more money will come. So, I am not worried about domestic redemption.