Demonetisation: After pain subsides, see tax-to-GDP ratio rising to 20%: Ambit

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit, said that demonetisation has reduced the consumption engine which was propelling the Indian economy.
Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM

Demonetisation: After pain subsides, see tax-to-GDP ratio rising to 20%: Ambit

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit, said that demonetisation has reduced the consumption engine which was propelling the Indian economy.

Demonetisation: After pain subsides, see tax-to-GDP ratio rising to 20%: Ambit

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit, said that demonetisation has reduced the consumption engine which was propelling the Indian economy.

Ashok Wadhwa

Group CEO, Ambit Holdings

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit, said that demonetisation has reduced the consumption engine which was propelling the Indian economy.

“Very clearly, we were operating with an investment cycle which is not yet fully picking up.” Since private sector investors aren’t investing, the burden of capex will fall on the government and corporate earnings are going to be disappointing, he warned.

“The market is reflecting that dilution in corporate earnings,” he said.

Post the phase of uncertainty from the demonetisation effect, he believes money will come back into banks and financial intermediation will be a reality. He also expects the cost of capital to drop. And finally, tax-to-GDP ratio will possibly move up to 20 percebt.

The Budget will likely focus on planned government expenditure, he said.

Tags  Ambit Group CEO Ashok Wadhwa investment cycle corporate earnings demonetisation tax-to-GDP
Demonetisation: After pain subsides, see tax-to-GDP ratio rising to 20%: Ambit

