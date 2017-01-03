Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit, said that demonetisation has reduced the consumption engine which was propelling the Indian economy.
Demonetisation: After pain subsides, see tax-to-GDP ratio rising to 20%: Ambit
Post the phase of uncertainty from the demonetisation effect, he believes money will come back into banks and financial intermediation will be a reality. He also expects the cost of capital to drop. And finally, tax-to-GDP ratio will possibly move up to 20 percebt.
The Budget will likely focus on planned government expenditure, he said.
