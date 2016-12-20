D-St Wiz:Thakkar shares learning from Parag Parikh with Damani

By

In Ramesh Damani's special show Wizards of Dalal Street on CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Thakkar, CIO & Director at Parag Parikh Mutual Fund shares details of how the portfolio management services company came to be in the mutual funds business and his learnings from ace investor Parag Parikh.