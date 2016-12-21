Budget a positive trigger for markets, may ease pain: Experts

Sensex closes down 385 points (1.5 percent) at 25,765. Market experts talk about the impact of demonetisation and whether markets will see strong positions anytime soon.
Market expert Anand Tandon says that it will be too optimistic to think that there will be only one month of hiccup and after that things will start moving up.
Economy will take longer to recover and consumption de-growth is inevitable, he said.
Taking an optimistic view, Ashwani Gujral said that it is positive news that there is no follow through the downside. Everybody has positioned short.
Any positive news, global or domestic, will be the trigger for market in the expiry week, says Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL adding that 8200-8250 will be the upside.
What can be expected out of markets is the big question and SP Tulsian says that market seems to have bottomed out and now it needs a positive trigger. This may come in the form of pre-Budget rally.
There are expectations from the Budget that there will be relief measures for the farmers, rural sector and for the tax payers.
Tuslian says that there is no negative call from here on as all stocks have corrected by 25 percent and they have also factored in the negatives in the third and fourth quarter. Top picks
Ashwani Gujral bets on JM Financial
, NTPC
, Indian Oil
, Motilal Oswal
. He made a sell call on Pidilite
and Ceat
.
Mitesh Thacker made a buy call on NIIT Tech
and DLF
and sell call on Bharti Infratel
.
Bhasin’s top picks for 2017 include UltraTech
, Hindalco
and Maruti Suzuki
. He is also positive on metal names and inward looking sectors like cement.