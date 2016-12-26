Dec 26, 2016, 11.13 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
IT and automobile are the sectors to hide in at this time, UR Bhat, director of Dalton Capital Advisors said. Any bet on banks can be taken after December quarter results only.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Budget only solace for markets; banks still shaky: Dalton Cap
IT and automobile are the sectors to hide in at this time, UR Bhat, director of Dalton Capital Advisors said. Any bet on banks can be taken after December quarter results only.
UR Bhat (more)
MD, Dalton Capital Advisors | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental