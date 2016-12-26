Budget only solace for markets; banks still shaky: Dalton Cap

IT and automobile are the sectors to hide in at this time, UR Bhat, director of Dalton Capital Advisors said. Any bet on banks can be taken after December quarter results only.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » MARKET OUTLOOK

Dec 26, 2016, 11.13 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Budget only solace for markets; banks still shaky: Dalton Cap

IT and automobile are the sectors to hide in at this time, UR Bhat, director of Dalton Capital Advisors said. Any bet on banks can be taken after December quarter results only.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Budget only solace for markets; banks still shaky: Dalton Cap

IT and automobile are the sectors to hide in at this time, UR Bhat, director of Dalton Capital Advisors said. Any bet on banks can be taken after December quarter results only.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

UR Bhat (more)

MD, Dalton Capital Advisors | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

With the overall environment not looking good, only the upcoming Budget can bring some cheer to the market, believes UR Bhat, director of Dalton Capital Advisors.

The Nifty today broke its Brexit day low of 7950. Demonetisation is expected to have an extended impact on the market and December quarter earnings will be low. Also, the US President-elect Donald Trump will take charge on January 20, which is adding to market’s worry.

Bhat said that market has to find a new low from here. Some positive commentary from the government is needed to bring cheer to market.

IT and automobile are the sectors to hide in at this time, Bhat said. Any bet on banks can be taken after December quarter results only.

Another worry, Bhat said, is the banking sector that continues to be in a bad shape. The banks have not been able to deposit old banned high currency notes to the central bank yet. On this, they continue to pay the tax and cash reserve ratio both.

Transcript to follow...
Tags  Budget UR Bhat Dalton Capital Trump Demonetisation
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Budget only solace for markets; banks still shaky: Dalton Cap

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login