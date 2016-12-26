Be prepared for further risks & downside, says Kunj Bansal

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Kunj Bansal, ED & CIO of Centrum Wealth Management Ltd shared his readings and outlook on the market, specific stocks and sectors.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Kunj Bansal's interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy.

Latha: What are you telling your investors? Are you all telling them to now pick stocks that are available close to the low levels or are you asking them to stay back?

A: It is always a difficult call in such challenging times and when market is affected by multiple factors. Having said that - one has to distinguish himself; for traders, we are telling them to wait and they do understand, with strict stop losses. If it is non traders, which means long-term investors, obviously the stock market's simple investment philosophy is buy low, sell high, of course it is difficult to practice but that is what we keep trying to push.

However, in terms of index, from the September high the index is down 10 percent, individual stocks are down 20-30-40 percent, of course there is a lot of negative news flowing in but with 30-40 percent down prices at least a part of those negative news are build in. Therefore, we are telling them that it is time to invest partly and not fully; there may be more opportunities, of course it will be always difficult to time and one may have to invest at higher levels, if not at lower level, also one should not be in a hurry - what happens is when we will have movements like we had in the current year, from February to September, almost one way up; the fact that equities carry risks tends to get forgotten. It looks like easy money being made in equities - that is what the habit of market is that it keeps reminding you that you are investing in equity, not to forget that it's risky.

So that is what is happening and to that extent it is very healthy that the fact of risk keeps coming back to investors' mind. So that is what is our current recommendation is - invest partly, index is down 10, stocks are down 30-40 percent, be prepared for further risk, further downside and keep a horizon which you will not be able to define.



Sonia: The month of December has been specifically brutal for the cement stocks; names like UltraTech Cement have fallen about 15-20 percent this month. How do you approach that space over the next couple of months?

A: Post demonetisation there is a negative impression, sentiment has built around the whole real estate development activity and probably rightly so and that is where all the companies from building material segment, be it sanitaryware, tiles and of course the cement and associated products like pipes, electrical appliances are seen to be delivering lower growth which is most likely to happen. So not only that we will see the pressure in December; we are likely to see this pressure continue in March quarter and probably in June quarter as well.

However, post demonetisation there was an immediate correction in all these stocks and subsequent to that there was some recovery in terms of market trying to find out what will be the actual impact but post that now we have been seeing continuous fall in the prices of companies from these sectors and looks like the fall has been there, it may stabilise, could be there further little more but as of now the numbers would clearly be weak for next two quarters.

Latha: Do you have any buys in non banking financial companies (NBFCs)?

A: Not exactly in NBFCs while we do have some buys but let me talk about one of the home finance company.

In this market we need to look at two-three things before looking at any buy idea, as I said it will have to be with a medium to long-term horizon. In the short-term there are a lot more volatilities that could keep coming in. Therefore, keeping that in mind, for long-term horizon one should look at the stocks which have offered correction along with the market, better more than the market. Second, if we look at their numbers, till September quarter they should have been showing an increase in improving trend and three, the impact of demonetisation should be as less as possible and the recovery should be as fast as possible and within that in the overall banks, financial services & insurance (BFSI) sector comes the home finance companies. So while there will be a short-term impact, we feel this is one of the sectors which will be a beneficiary of this and in that a company called Can Fin Homes .

This is a company; we have been seeing continuous improvement, if we look at last two years and next two years, its return on assets (RoA) which were in FY15 close to 1.1 moved to 1.3-1.4 in FY16 despite all the ups and downs likely to be 1.6 in FY18 with the recovery that we expect, will rise up to close to 1.8 and 1.9. Its available, after a correction, at a price to book of 2, has been showing continuous growth including September quarter, our expectation of its forward growth is around 30 percent.