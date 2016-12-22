Be opportunistic; NBFC seeing fad investing right now: Udayan

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Udayan Mukherjee said that the next 3 months is going to throw up a lot of opportunities for buying. “You need to be opportunistic. We are going through a painful phase and it is not over. It is only getting entrenched.”Explaining his strategy, he said he would buy in small lots. Some mental preparation is required for mid-cap investing. “I would say, don’t do it in 2 lots, but five or more lots." He sees earnings being dismal for January.

Talking about Bharat Financial , he said that the stock rose to Rs 900 from 500 before falling back again to about Rs 550. What is going on right now in NBFCs is fad investing, he said.

He isn’t sure whether all companies in the digital space will benefit from demonetisation. But he would look at high quality proven businesses. “Look at boring accumulators today and don’t try and get cute.”

He doesn’t see what could be a correct bottom for the market. But strategy should be to keep buying stocks at average prices and be patient. He stressed that it is a phase of opportunity.



Below is the transcript of Udayan Mukherjee’s interview to Nigel D’souza and Sumaira Abidi on CNBC-TV18.



Nigel: A lot of high quality stocks. Infosys , Asian Paints , all those frontline stocks, Zee Entertainment , over the years, they have made you big money, but in fact, they are 20 percent from their peak. Is it time to start getting into some of these high quality names?



A: As I have been saying consistently over the last one month that the next three months is going to throw up a lot of opportunities. The way you have phrased the question is right that you need to be opportunistic as you look at the market right now because we are going through a very painful phase. I do not think that painful phase is over. It has begun. It is getting entrenched, but I do not think it has come to an end.



Therefore, my strategy in such a market would be to buy in small lots because this is the kind of market -- particularly if you are looking at midcap investing or investing into very good franchises or businesses, this is the market where you will probably buy and find the stock down 2 percent the next day or you can buy and find the stock 10 percent in a month’s time. That makes it very difficult to stomach only professional investors to do it. To keep buying the stock and see it fall every day, every week after you have bought it, it unnerves you. So, some mental preparation is required if you are looking at midcap investing right now. I keep repeating this point because this is a scenario, which will happen to a lot of investors who are getting into the market now. This is not going to be a one-shot buy market.



So, if you have earmarked Rs 1-10 lakh for a particular stock, I would say do it in not two lots, do it in five lots or seven lots of Rs 1.5-2 lakh each so that you get a good average price at the end of it because I see earnings will be very dismal for January for a large number of good businesses and midcap companies. You will probably get another leg of the decline then. So, do it slowly.



You are right in pointing out that this might be a phase of opportunity between now and the next 70-90 days for our market.



Sumaira: It is right that you mentioned the painful phase the market is going through and no sector from within this space has been hurt as much as the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) sector off late. From that space, which stocks do you think stand out in terms of that they can weather this post demonetisation storm? I mean especially something like a Bajaj Finance for instance, one of the big outperformers of 2016. But that too has taken a big drubbing off late.



A: I wish I knew the answers because this is something which a lot of people are trying to wrap their head around that once the dust settles -- and I do not know when the dust will settle on this one -- which companies will come out and say we are okay. Things are in a state of flux. I have read reports from microfinance companies saying that their collections are great and look at their stock price. You spoke about Bajaj Finance, but look at Bharat Financial Inclusion . The stock was Rs 900 a few weeks back and now, it is languishing at Rs 550-560. The company is coming out and telling everybody that their collections are 95 percent or 92 percent and they have nothing to worry and the stock price is telling you a different story. Sometimes, stock prices tell you more than analysts and managements.



So, I am a little at a bit of a loss to understand what is going on with this sector. Is the market pricing in some kind of political intervention in microfinance companies because these stocks are not recovering despite a 40 percent cut in their prices. Part of the reason is that we look at how much a stock has fallen, but we sometimes miss out on how much the stock rose before it fell.



So, I will give you the example of Bharat Financial and I am talking about this stock because the fall has been gut-wrenching over the last few days in that name. It was Rs 900 and now it is Rs 550-560. But in March, this stock was Rs 500. So, all that has happened is that there was a rise from Rs 500 to Rs 900 and then the stock has pretty much come back to Rs 550. Now you tell me, is the disruption of demonetisation enough to turn the clock back six months for a stock in the microfinance space? I do not know the answer to that. But I am saying it is not ridiculous to think that a 5-6 month wind back in the stock price might happen in the face of such a big disruption.



So, while I am a big fan of looking at midcap values right now because they were ridiculously valued in November -- and now they have contracted significantly, but contracted how significantly in the context of how much the valuations have expanded to begin with. In the NBFC space that you mentioned, it had become a bit like fad investing. You will remember earlier in the year, the fad was aviation. People could not get enough of aviation stocks. I do not need to tell you how much Jet Airways has fallen since that fad ended and NBFCs have also got a bit of that kind of flavour where if you did not own an NBFC, you were a fool and look at how that has turned out.



Nigel: But we are talking about demonetisation. Now, there is talk, there is euphoria that is playing out. Let us go on for those cashless society buys. HCL Tech , Quick Heal Technologies , Nucleus Software , is it worth a look or would you just stay away from all those names? They are just running up on hope.



A: Some of them will come out and do well. My point is that do we understand how exactly this cashless transition will play out, how long will it take and whether all of these companies will be very good beneficiaries as the market is thinking. I do not claim to be a great analyst of who will be able to tap into this -- I know if Paytm was listed, it would have been a different thing. It would have been ridiculously valued by now, but the other companies, while they are engaged in the periphery of this space, I am not sure how many of these will go on to benefit.



What I would rather do in a phase like this is to not look at these multi-bagger from somebody who can benefit from going cashless as a society or as an economy. I would rather look at very high quality proven businesses. I like boring. I now people do not like boring. People look at exciting when they look at investments. What is that smallcap, which has got Rs 200 crore market cap which I will buy and ride the way up to Rs 50,000 crore market cap. Those are things which are better done on hindsight. They do not happen so easily. But boring is fine.



Look at franchises. You mentioned a couple of names which have corrected 25-30 percent because of this demonetisation mess. Now what is the worst case scenario that they will fall 10-15 percent more, acceptable risk. What is another scenario that they will not give you returns for four quarters. People are saying two, I am saying one year, you sacrifice all returns from this business. If you cannot take one year of no-return, you should not be in the stock market. You are better off doing futures and options or gambling, going to a casino.



So, I am saying if you are patient and if you are willing to take a 10-15 percent hit on your portfolio, then today, you are getting some amazing quality businesses, which will probably go on to fall more in midcaps and in non-index largecaps which you can start accumulating. Look at those boring accumulators today. Do not try and get too cute because the market is giving an opportunity after a long-time. I am not in the league which is going into some small technology innovator who is doing cashless. Let professional investors do all of that. Most of us are that kind of professional investors. We need to stick with boring and good.



Sumaira: Even for boring and good, one would think that PSU banks would fit that bill, right? So the market thought that they will be able to weather this storm, there will be higher CASA growth but now they are struggling with no loan growth, the cushion from G-Sec is over, so how does one approach that space?



A: PSU banks are boring but they are not good, that is my problem with that lot. I wish you had picked another sector to say it boring and good but I don’t consider them good.



It is a big problem of our economy that they are 70 percent of the banking system and I would wager a lot of money that this 30:70 mix that we have for private and PSU -- before we get much older maybe in the next 10-15 years maybe take a bit longer -- it will flip around to 30:70 in favour of public sector banks. So they will become 30 from 70 and private sector banks will become 70 from 30. It will happen in our lifetimes, make no mistake about it.



So if you want to play that theme, you want to play private and you don’t want to be playing public at all. One stock here and there, sure, but not a whole hog public sector banks. I am not a big fan of that space.



However, in the financial space, there are opportunities today. Some of the housing finance companies have corrected quite significantly, they may correct more in this fear of what happens to their loan against properties (LAP) book etc and fear of non-performing assets (NPAs) but I think they will weather this storm and you will probably go on to make serious money in some of these housing finance companies if you get good average prices in this painful phase.



Almost every part of the piece you see opportunities today. The only thing which I keep repeating is that don’t make it a one shot kind of an investment because we are not in a market like that and I don’t know -- like most people don’t -- when the market stops falling in this kind of phase by the time we are done with this.



Nigel: Where is the bottom, price correction has happened, unfortunately no one knows where earnings has gone, we are talking about double digit growth, EPS growth, that is clearly not going to happen because the first half wasn’t great. We are enjoying talking about stocks but a quick word on the index, where exactly do you think we will find some kind of base, 7,500-7,800?



A: I wish I knew the answer to that. I don’t know when it will stop but I know this thing that you will need to see what domestic investors are doing to figure out where the bottom is because in January we don’t know what FIIs will do. Are they all on wheels, will they come back in January, look at the Indian market and feel frustrated saying what is going on? For two years we haven’t made any returns on this market and now they are doing this demonetisation thing, which is going to knock back earnings for another six months if not nine months and then when we are done with that, we will have goods and service tax (GST) coming in which means maybe another six months of earnings gone which means can we be even staring at an FY18 where we get single digit earnings growth once again because we have got disappointed in 2017 and if they feel that way, will they sell more through January and February in high quality franchises. If they do and if domestic investors don’t hold their nerves as they have done commendably so far, you could get lower prices. So I don’t know what the bottom is for this market, it could be 7,800, it could be 7,500. We don’t know but whatever it is, you keep buying through the fall and try and get good average prices and then you will have to be patient, you will not get returns very easily in 2017. One will have to be quite patient.



I will tell you one more thing which we were discussing earlier -- we are talking about how much valuations have corrected. The other thing is what kind of growth will we look at in the next four quarters and what will management behaviour be like? That is very crucial because we were all expecting that some of these companies will do capex in 2017. You can now safely say that that capex will not happen and even with midcaps -- I will give you an example with the midcap company that you track -- Jubilant Foodworks, the stock has collapsed to Rs 800. Now it is tempting to say that if Jubilant bounces back in 2018 with growth then is it not a great buy at Rs 800. Now the problem with coming to that conclusion is that what if the management after going through two horrible quarters starts to scale back their investment plan for 2017. We are talking about negative wealth effects for individuals where individuals are frozen because of demonetisation and they are not spending.



Companies are made of individuals at the end of the day. What if management say, we will not go ahead with branch expansion plan in 2017 because we have gone through two horrible quarters? What could that kind of behaviour mean in terms of scale down in earnings for even 2018 and 2019? I am not clear about the answers to these questions. So, we are going through situations where we keep monitoring what managements are saying about how badly they have been hurt and what their future behaviour will be and on the basis of that you continuously evaluate what valuations have come down to. So it is a phase of opportunity but it is a phase of being very alive to what the environment is and what managements are telling you.



Nigel: Every year there is that hope going into the Budget. Post this demonetisation, is there some more hope, can this government do something throw in some sweetners, expectations there, how do you play it, NBFCs, NBCC, we have Engineers India, any stocks?



A: The government will have to do something because if you cannot impart some kind of feel good back into the economy then I think the ripple effect on growth for 2017 calendar could be even more debilitating.



So I am quite confident that the government will try to do something, I don’t know whether it will be in the Budget or even before the Budget but something will come. So, it is a good exercise to try and see what they will do. Can they cut tax rates, can they cut corporate tax rates as I heard Ruchir Sharma suggests to CNBC-TV18 yesterday, that would be fabulous if that happens, can personal income taxes at the lower end of the pyramid go down? Could that lift consumption a little bit? Could the government galvanise something on the public sector capex front because private capex is very difficult to nudge in this kind of a circumstance but government capex can certainly be nudged and you know what the plays are for government capex. They could have some kind of a run before the budget.



So I don’t know whether you can play it and those individual stocks and what they do in January, it is less material in my eyes then whether the mood can change post the Budget after what could be a dismal January earning season and I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that something happens along that front, so that maybe February onwards, the market does not correct too significantly in terms of price. I think we will have to accept some kind of time correction in 2017 but I hope that the bulk of the price damage is done by the time the Budget is out this time.