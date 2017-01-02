Bank Nifty to underperform in near term; use dips to buy: Expert

Despite marginal recovery in the last hour of trade, Indian benchmark indices closed in red on the first trading day of 2017.

After a flat day of trade Nifty closed at 8179, down 6.30 points and Sensex was at 26595, down 31 points.

While midcaps were outperformers, banking stocks like SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda dragged the market after the banks announced major lending rate cuts.

A big bull market looks bleak with such low volume trade, says market expert Ashwani Gujral.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 he advised investors to keep modest profit targets in light of the current market scenario and said that Bank Nifty is likely to underperform in the near term, where one should use the dips to buy and rallies to sell.



