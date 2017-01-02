Jan 02, 2017, 05.13 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an interview with CNBC-TV18 he advised investors to keep modest profit targets in light of the current market scenario and said that Bank Nifty is likely to underperform in the near term, where one should use the dips to buy and rallies to sell.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Bank Nifty to underperform in near term; use dips to buy: Expert
In an interview with CNBC-TV18 he advised investors to keep modest profit targets in light of the current market scenario and said that Bank Nifty is likely to underperform in the near term, where one should use the dips to buy and rallies to sell.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
After a flat day of trade Nifty closed at 8179, down 6.30 points and Sensex was at 26595, down 31 points.
While midcaps were outperformers, banking stocks like SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda dragged the market after the banks announced major lending rate cuts.
A big bull market looks bleak with such low volume trade, says market expert Ashwani Gujral.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18 he advised investors to keep modest profit targets in light of the current market scenario and said that Bank Nifty is likely to underperform in the near term, where one should use the dips to buy and rallies to sell.
Watch video for more.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.