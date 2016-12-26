Appetite for single-country investing is low: Eastspring

CNBC-TV18's Udayan Mukherjee caught up with Krishna Kumar, investment director of Eastspring Investments and began by asking him what he thinks of the year gone by.

Q: What do you think of the year gone by?

A: It has been a tough year, the global environment has not been favourable and everything has been bobbing around a little bit here and there. Looking into the next year, I am less hopeful because things the way they are shaping up it is not helping either the Indian cause or the way the Indian system is going forward. We have done few changes. There are few corrections; there are few remedial measures, which have been taken but honestly, I think it is going to be a very tough year going into 2017.

Q: Do you think it is only the first part of it which will be challenging as we wade our way out of this demonetisation thing or do you think even in this middle of the year once goods and service tax (GST) starts coming in that will present some challenges as well to the whole system, which might be another headwind for earnings to recover as you were expecting this year but which didn't happen?

A: The way I think about this is, it is not about demonetisation, GST; these are measures, which are constructive, these are measures which are possibly going to have a more substantial benefit over the long-term. The moment you say over the long-term, you must understand there is something in the short-term which we missed. The point that I am thinking about is when you take a step forward in terms of corruption and you want to address it systemically the impact is far longer than you can imagine.

The only case in point/reflection that we have of this nature of size is China when Premier, Xi Jinping took the step of taking corruption or rooting corruption out of the system. He started in 2014 and trust me it has taken him three years and all these measures take a long time. Now GST is equally disruptive and there is going to be a lot of informal businesses, which are going to be brought into the formal setup. So, when I say disruption, the informal business coming into formal business will render a lot of them out of business. You got to think about these two things when you think about whether it is a first half or second half. Honestly, I am not very sure whether it is a three year or a six month kind of a window when this corrective phase goes through.

Q: I remember our last discussion when I was talking to you quite many months back and you were making the point then that if capex does not pickup and it hasn't yet then this market will struggle to move higher and valuations on hindsight might appear quite stretched and capex has not only recovered in 2016, now the prospect of recovery might have got postponed with all that has happened. Does that make you nervous that after 5 years of waiting for capex, we have probably kicked the ball down another year, year and a half down the road?

A: Yes, I remember the conversation - we were hoping that capex come in to salvage whatever has been lost and the capex which has been very illusive - obviously the private sector is very reticent about capex and not willing to put the dollar on to the ground. The point here even now is that the state owned enterprises still have a lot of cash and the ball has to be set rolling by them rather than anybody else and it is in the realms of reality that this can still happen and it is not farfetched.

We have seen some semblance of capex on the ground, but which I don't think is going to be enough at least for now to kick-start. There has to be far more serious effort. You have to have that initiative in roads, ports, airports and a whole lot of them. I have not heard too much, but people keep talking - it is the Indian corporate world which kind of keeps hoping and dreaming that defence budget will go through the roof and infra projects will kickoff, but this normally has a 6 month lead that corporate are given a heads-up and I am still not seeing it honestly.

Q: What is the global backdrop and what is the sense you get when you speak to your end investors because in the last month or so it appears that the big boys are running US, Japan and people don't seem to have that much mind space about emerging markets with the way the dollar, the US bonds and the US equity markets have moved? Do you think we could be overshadowed, I mean people will not spend enough time looking through the pain in a small market like India when there are gains to be made in their own market?

A: The dollar trade is a consensus trade, the dollar trade is a safe haven trade and that is kind of getting completely consumed. People are shading other currencies and moving into currencies, which is more safer. Is that overdone? I wouldn't know, but the important point which I keep hearing from investors is they are very reluctant to buy country funds. So, even if they want to buy, they have to look for Asia funds and they want to look broad based investing styles. So, they don't look at country allocation which is now increasingly high risk for multiple reasons. One is the economies are not very strong; second of all the currencies are very volatile and they have become extremely volatile in these kind of conditions.

In the process, the allocation for country dedicated funds is increasingly minimal and so the global backdrop as it appears, that the appetite for a single country fund is very low and partly because of their own doing and partly because the dollar is obviously a better hide out.

Q: In 2016 we hardly got any money into the country in terms of dollar flows, FII flows. Do you think 2017 will be more of the same?

A: My sense is we get allocation into Asia funds and Asia funds then allocate into India. We have seen some flows; we have been on the lucky side where we have seen very strong flows this year in 2016. 2017 we have got early signals that we will get more money, which will get allocated to India/Asia. However, that doesn't mean much. It is like India is a very large market and you needs lots of money, lots of interest to kind of provoke a larger allocation. India is also not very cheap, which makes it more difficult for India to receive any money at all. In the backdrop that you can see with the other emerging markets, India is the most expensive market and it is pricing in a lot of growth, which is obviously very illusive.