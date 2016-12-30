Suyog Telematics will shift to BSE main board from next week

Shares of Suyog Telematics will shift to BSE's main trading platform from small and medium enterprise (SME) segment from next week.
Dec 30, 2016, 06.32 PM | Source: PTI

Shares of Suyog Telematics will shift to BSE's main trading platform from small and medium enterprise (SME) segment from next week.

So far, a total of 19 companies have migrated to BSE main board.

"Effective from Tuesday, January 3, 2017, the equity shares of Suyog Telematics Limited which are already listed under BSE SME Platform, will now be migrated and admitted to dealings on the Mainboard Platform in the list of 'B' Group," BSE said in a circular.

According to norms, firms that have completed two years on the SME platform and achieved a post-issue paid-up capital of at least Rs 10 crore are eligible for migration. In case the paid-up capital exceeds Rs 25 crore threshold, it is required to migrate to the main board.

The companies have to be mandatorily listed and traded on the SME platform for a minimum of two years and only after that can they migrate to the main board, as per the guidelines specified by Sebi.

BSE launched its SME platform for small and medium enterprises in March 2012. Since then, it has been receiving very positive response and 162 companies have already got listed in this segment.

Tags  Suyog Telematics BSE SME Sebi

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.