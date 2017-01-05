SEBI likely to tweak norms for M&A appovals

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to make it mandatory for companies entering a merger or acquisition to take prior permission from market regulator when approaching any court or tribunal with an arrangement scheme, says a report in the Livemint.
Jan 05, 2017

SEBI likely to tweak norms for M&A appovals

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to make it mandatory for companies entering a merger or acquisition to take prior permission from market regulator when approaching any court or tribunal with an arrangement scheme, says a report in the Livemint.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to make it mandatory for companies entering a merger or acquisition to take prior permission from market regulator when approaching any court or tribunal with an arrangement scheme, says a report in the Livemint .

According to Mint sources, SEBI will finalise the rule in its board meet scheduled on January 14. An arrangement scheme refers to an agreement between the firm and its shareholders.

The move, if implemented, will reduced litigation in M&As and will also help protect the interest of minority shareholders.

Currently, the companies undergoing a merger or acquisition has to file a draft of the arrangement scheme with stock exchanges first for no-objection letter. Post this, they have to submit the scheme in the court.
